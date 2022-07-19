Home Nation

Modi government forms panel to make 'more effective and transparent' MSP

The panel, headed by former agriculture secretary Sanjay Agrawal, will have 26 members including farmer representatives, agri-scientists and Agri economists as well as government officials.

Published: 19th July 2022 11:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th July 2022 11:03 AM   |  A+A-

wheat-farmers

Repreentational Image. (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The government has notified a committee to make a "more effective and transparent" Minimum Support Price (MSP), eight months after it promised to set up such a panel while withdrawing the three contentious farm laws.

The panel, headed by former agriculture secretary Sanjay Agrawal, will have 26 members including farmer representatives, agri-scientists and Agri economists as well as officials from central and state governments, a notification issued by the Ministry of Agriculture said.

The committee has announced the names of the representatives of other farmer organisations but not mentioned the names of representatives of Sanyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) which spearheaded the one-year-long agitation at Delhi borders and forced the government to withdraw the farm laws.

While announcing the repeal of three farm laws in November last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had promised to set up a committee to discuss the farmers' demand for a legal guarantee on MSP.

The notification mentions three members from SKM to be part of the panel but "names to be added on receipt".

"Space has been left for including three members from SKM in the panel. In the name of farmer leaders, the government has put its five loyalists who advocated the three farm bills," SKM leader Yogendra Yadav said in a statement issued late last night.

The other farm leaders included in the panel are "either directly associated with BJP, RSS or support their policy," he alleged.

Yadav also said there is no mention of "making a law on MSP" in the agenda of the committee.

Other than representatives from SKM, the committee will have National award-winning farmer Bharat Bhushan Tyagi as well as five members from other farmer organisations such as Gunwant Patil, Krishnaveer Choudhary, Pramod Kumar Choudhary, Guni Prakash and Sayyed Pasha Patel.

The panel will also comprise Niti Aayog member Ramesh Chand, agri-economists CSC Shekhar from Indian Institute of Economic Development and Sukhpal Singh from IIM- Ahmedabad and Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices (CACP) senior member Naveen P Singh.

Two members of the farmers' cooperative and group include IFFCO Chairman Dilip Sanghani and CNRI General Secretary Binod Anand are also part of the committee.

Senior members of agricultural universities, five central government secretaries and chief secretaries of Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Sikkim and Odisha are also part of the committee.

According to the notification, the committee will look at ways to make available MSP to farmers by making the system "more effective and transparent."

It will also suggest the practicality of giving more autonomy to CACP that fixes the MSP of Agri crops, and measures to make it more scientific.

Further, the panel will look at ways to strengthen the Agricultural Marketing System as per the changing requirements of the country to ensure higher value to the farmers through remunerative prices of their produce by taking advantage of the domestic and export opportunities.

Besides MSP, the committee will look at ways to promote natural farming, crop diversification, and micro-irrigation scheme and suggest strategies for making Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs) and other Research and Development institutions as knowledge centres.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Minimum Support Price MSP Sanyukta Kisan Morcha
India Matters
Laxman Mane.
Marathi writer, activist Laxman Mane joins NCP
K Sudhakaran (Photo | EPS)
KPCC president K Sudhakaran tenders apology for derogatory remarks against M M Mani
(Representational Image)
Sikkim cop shoots dead three colleagues in Delhi over offensive comments against wife
Image used for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Girl in Odisha's Jajpur jumps off roof to escape gang-rape bid, injured

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp