Modi government on privatisation spree, Congress will oppose 'bank sale bill': Jairam Ramesh
Party leader Jairam Ramesh said public sector banks must be equipped to face competition and selling them to a chosen few will prove disastrous.
Published: 19th July 2022 10:32 AM | Last Updated: 19th July 2022 10:32 AM | A+A A-
NEW DELHI: The Congress on Tuesday accused the Narendra Modi government of being on a "privatisation spree" and said it will oppose the "bank sale bill".
"Today, 53 years ago, banks were nationalised. It was a transformational change. Now, Modi Sarkar is on a privatisation spree. Public sector banks must be equipped to face competition, but selling them off to a chosen few will be disastrous! Congress will oppose the Bank Sale Bill," Ramesh said on Twitter.