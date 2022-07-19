'Mother Will Arrive': Documentary on idol-makers in award race in Germany

By Express News Service

AHMEDABAD: A documentary made by Ahmedabad-based Runa Mukherjee Parikh on the lives of Indian idol-makers in the pandemic year of 2020 has been nominated for the German Star of India award at the prestigious Indian Film Festival Stuttgart this year.

The documentary, Mother Will Arrive, will be screened along with some great films in the documentary section in the 19th edition of the festival to be held between 20 and 24th July, 2022 in the German city of Stuttgart.

Mother Will Arrive takes a close look at the lives of Kolkata’s idol makers who are world-renowned for creating idols of goddess Durga for the festival of Durga Puja every year.

The Coronavirus-induced pandemic and subsequent lockdowns and curfews caused major upheavals around the world with shut schools, colleges, and businesses.

For the informal sector and small business owners, it sounded the death knell in many cases.

Her documentary highlights the turbulent times witnessed through the lens of these artists of West Bengal .

