Home Nation

No menstrual hygiene policy for menstruating transmen, says Centre

In a written reply, the Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Bharti Pravind Pawar said, “No policy measures exist to ensure access to menstrual hygiene for transgender menstruating men.”

Published: 19th July 2022 11:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th July 2022 11:38 PM   |  A+A-

Menstrual Hygiene. (File Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India has no policy measures to ensure access to menstrual hygiene for menstruating transmen the Centre told Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

In a written reply, the Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Bharti Pravind Pawar said, “No policy measures exist to ensure access to menstrual hygiene for transgender menstruating men.”

The government reviews the menstrual hygiene scheme in the review meetings with the states and union territories. 

The scheme is also reviewed along with the other programmes and schemes under the National Health Mission by the Common Review Mission teams, which visit the selected states and UTs.

She said the centre distributes sanitary napkins via its Jan Aushadhi Suvidha Sanitary Napkin (JASSN) scheme, which started in 2018.

She said while in 2018-19, 88,92,244 pads were distributed; in 2019-2088,92,244 pads were sold.

In2019-20, 2,72,99,728-pads were sold ; 2020-21, the number went up to touch 8,74,71,580.

In 2021-22, the figure stood at 11,28,20,604 pads and in 2022-23 till date, 3,80,48,428 pads were sold, the minister said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
transgender menstruating men Rajya Sabha menstrual hygien
India Matters
Members of a Naga tribe perform during the Hornbill Festival. (File Photo | PTI)
Contest over 'indigenous' in the Northeast
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Big setback for India as top athletes test positive for doping
Image used for representational purpose only.
NCERT books 'rationalised' due to Covid; removed overlapping content: Govt to House
Taj Mahal (File Photo | PTI)
Wah Taj! Monument of love India’s biggest money grosser

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp