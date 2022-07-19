Home Nation

No relief for Arunachal BJP MLA accused of raping pregnant woman as court rejects anticipatory bail plea

The sessions court at Yupia near Itanagar on Monday rejected the bail plea of the Koloriang MLA who is evading arrest.

Published: 19th July 2022 01:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th July 2022 01:20 PM   |  A+A-

BJP Flags

Image used for representational purposes only. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

ITANAGAR: A court in Arunachal Pradesh has rejected the anticipatory bail plea of BJP MLA Lokam Tassar, accused of raping a pregnant woman.

The sessions court at Yupia near Itanagar on Monday rejected the bail plea of the Koloriang MLA who is evading arrest.

Police have registered a case against Tassar for allegedly raping the woman on July 4 at his residence here.

Hearing the bail application, judge Gote Mega said, "Presence of petitioner and victim at the place of occurrence is prima facie found at this stage.

Whether or not, the alleged crime was committed on the relevant day is subject to rule of evidence which can't be decided at this stage."

"Nevertheless, having regard to the position and status of the petitioner, it is felt necessary that he should join ongoing criminal investigation by making himself available before the IO (investigating officer) of the case at the earliest occasion," the court said.

The counsel of the woman said that the police can now arrest the MLA by giving intimation to the speaker of the assembly as no prosecution sanction is required.

Appearing on behalf of the MLA, advocate Khoda Tama submitted before the court that Tassar neither had committed rape nor had a consensual intercourse with the victim at any point of time.

He also pleaded with the court to grant Tassar bail as he was willing to cooperate in the investigation, as and when called for.

However, the judge concluded that the submission made by the counsel of the woman and the public prosecutor "holds reasons to be believed that granting of pre-arrest bail will not be proper".

Meanwhile, police said they have intensified efforts to arrest the MLA.

Two of his homes at Naharlagun and Itanagar were raided but he could not be found, Sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Kamdam Sikom said.

"We will arrest him as soon as he is found," Sikom said.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu said the BJP would take strict action against the MLA if the court finds the allegations against him true.

"The law will take its own course and no one is above the law," Khandu added.

Tassar did not vote in the presidential election on Monday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Lokam Tassar BJP Rape
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | AP)
Five per cent GST on non-ICU hospital rooms a blow to affordable healthcare
Taj Mahal (File Photo | PTI)
Wah Taj! Monument of love India’s biggest money grosser
Around 3 lakh metric tonnes of paddy was fully damaged, nearly 5 lakh metric tonnes partly damaged and another 2 to 3 lakh metric tonnes has developed moisture content. (Photo | EPS)
Paddy lying in mills starts germinating as Centre, Telangana government wrangle
Image of Kashmiri pandits used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
67 days on, Kashmiri Pandit staffers stay away from government duty in Valley

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp