Opposition V-P candidate Margaret Alva files nomination papers

The vice presidential poll will be held on August 6 to elect the successor to M Venkaiah Naidu, whose term ends on August 10.

Opposition parties' Vice Presidential candidate Margaret Alva arrives at Parliament House to file her nomination papers, in New Delhi, Tuesday, July 19, 2022. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Joint opposition candidate for the vice presidential election Margaret Alva on Tuesday filed her nomination papers for the post and was accompanied by a host of leaders.

Several opposition leaders, including Congress' Rahul Gandhi, NCP's Sharad Pawar, CPI-M's Sitaram Yechury, CPI's D Raja, Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge and leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, were present during her nomination filing.

Tuesday is the last date for submission of nominations for the vice presidential election.

"It's a tough election without a doubt, but I'm not afraid to take on the challenge," she had said on Monday while thanking opposition parties who have supported her candidature.

Alva, 80, is pitted against NDA's Jagdeep Dhankhar, who resigned as West Bengal governor after being nominated on Saturday evening.

Former Rajasthan governor and Congress veteran Alva was unanimously chosen as the joint opposition candidate for the post of vice president on Sunday.

All MPs of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, including nominated members, comprise the electoral college for the vice president's election.

"It's a tough election without a doubt, but I'm not afraid to take on the challenge! I sincerely thank the leaders of all the opposition parties who have supported my candidature," she said on Twitter.

Leaders of 17 parties have unanimously decided to pick former Rajasthan governor and Congress veteran Alva as their nominee for the post of Vice President of India.

Among others present at Pawar's residence were Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Jairam Ramesh, CPI(M) leaders Sitaram Yechury and Elamaram Kareem, CPI leaders D Raja and Binoy Viswam, NCP's Supriya Sule and Praful Patel, MDMK's Vaiko, DMK's Kanimozhi, SP's Ram Gopal Yadav and N K Premchandran.

