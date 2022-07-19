Presidential polls: Voted according to my conscience, says rebel Congress MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi

By PTI

CHANDIGARH/NEW DELHI: Haryana Congress MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi, who cross-voted in last month's Rajya Sabha polls, on Monday said he has voted according to his conscience in the presidential election too.

Indicating that he supported NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu rather than the opposition's Yashwant Sinha, Bishnoi said in Delhi, "Like in Rajya Sabha, I have cast my vote in this election too as per my conscience".

When reporters asked about his future course of action, he said, "I will reveal that soon."

"The Congress is no longer the party as it was during Indira ji or Rajiv ji's time," he said, claiming that common workers and even senior "don't get that respect in the Congress now".

He said Congress leaders, with whom he has personal relations, keep telling him that he should not leave the party.

Before the Rajya Sabha polls too, Bishnoi, the younger son of former Haryana chief minister Bhajan Lal, had said he would go by his conscience.

The system of secret ballot is followed in the presidential election, and parties cannot issue whips to their MPs and MLAs.

While other Haryana MLAs were exercising their franchise at the Vidhan Sabha complex in Chandigarh, Bishnoi had sought permission to cast his vote at Parliament House.

The 53-year-old legislator from Adampur had met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP chief J P Nadda in New Delhi recently and later heaped praises on them.

Bishnoi, a four-time MLA and a two-time MP, has been sulking ever since the Congress ignored him for the post of its Haryana unit chief during a revamp earlier this year.

The party appointed Udai Bhan, a loyalist of former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, as its Haryana president.

Bishnoi was expelled from all party positions on June 11 for not following the party line in the Rajya Sabha elections.

"The Congress also has rules for some leaders and exceptions for others. Rules are applied selectively. Indiscipline has been repeatedly ignored in the past. In my case, I listened to my soul and acted on my morals," he had then tweeted in response.

Last month, Bishnoi said he was consulting his supporters to decide his next course of action.

Earlier, the Adampur MLA and a prominent non-Jat face in Haryana, Bishnoi had batted for promoting young faces with a “mass base” to strengthen the party.

He had earlier described Jyotiraditya Scindia's exit from the party as a big blow and said there are many devoted leaders across the country who feel “alienated, wasted and discontented”.

In the recent Rajya Sabha election, the Congress, which is the main opposition party in Haryana, was assured of one seat by virtue of the number of MLAs it has in the 90-member assembly.

However, Congress candidate Ajay Maken failed to secure the berth after Bishnoi cross-voted, while another MLA's vote was declared invalid.

BJP's Krishan Lal Panwar and the saffron party-backed Independent candidate Kartikeya Sharma were elected to the two Rajya Sabha seats from Haryana for which the election was held last month.

