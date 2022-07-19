Home Nation

Prophet remarks row: Nupur Sharma moves SC, seeks revival of plea for clubbing of FIRs

A vacation bench of Justices Surya Kant and JB Pardiwala had refused to entertain her plea for clubbing of the FIRs lodged in several states over her remarks.

Suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma (Photo | PTI)

NEW DELHI: Former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma Monday moved the Supreme Court seeking revival of her withdrawn plea and expunction of adverse remarks by a vacation bench on July 1 while hearing her petition for clubbing of FIRs lodged over her remarks on Prophet in a TV show.

The top court had come down heavily on her for her controversial comments against the Prophet, saying her "loose tongue" has "set the entire country on fire" and that she is "single-handedly responsible for what is happening in the country".

"She actually has a loose tongue and has made all kinds of irresponsible statements on TV and set the entire country on fire. Yet, she claims to be a lawyer of 10 years standing. She should have immediately apologised for her comments to the whole country," the court had said.

