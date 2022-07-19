Home Nation

Railways removes service charges for food, drinks; tags it on to prices of meals

The prices of tea and coffee will be the same for all passengers, who have pre-booked it or ordered those on the train, and will see no increase in the rates.

Published: 19th July 2022 03:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th July 2022 03:10 PM   |  A+A-

Indian railways, trains

Image for representational purpose only. ( File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Railways has removed on-board service charges on all meals and beverages that are not pre-ordered on premium trains. But there is a catch -- the Rs 50 charge has been added to the prices of snacks, lunches and dinners.

The prices of tea and coffee will be the same for all passengers, who have pre-booked it or ordered those on the train, and will see no increase in the rates.

Under the previous norm of the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), if the person has not booked their meals along with their train ticket, they had to pay an additional Rs 50 while ordering food during the journey, even if it is just a Rs 20 cup of tea or coffee.

Now, a passenger on board premium trains like Rajdhani, Duronto or Shatabdi who haven't pre-booked their meals, will pay Rs 20 for tea (similar to the amount paid by those who pre-booked their meals).

Earlier, the cost of such non-pre-booked tea was Rs 70, including the service charge. Previously the rates for breakfast, lunch and evening snacks were Rs 105, Rs 185 and Rs 90, respectively while an additional charge of Rs 50 used to be levied with each meal.

However, the passengers will now have to pay Rs 155, Rs 235, and Rs 140 for these meals with the service charge being added to the cost of the meal.

"The removal of the service charge will only reflect in the prices of tea and coffee. In this, the passenger who has not pre-booked will pay the same amount as a passenger who has booked it. However, for all other meals the service charge amount has been added to the cost of meals for non-booked facilities," an official explained.

For Vande Bharat trains, passengers who haven't booked the on-board services have to shell out the same amount for breakfast/lunch or dinner/evening snacks as they did when they were charged service charges, with the increase showing in the cost of the food instead of the charges.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Railways Service charge
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | AP)
Five per cent GST on non-ICU hospital rooms a blow to affordable healthcare
Taj Mahal (File Photo | PTI)
Wah Taj! Monument of love India’s biggest money grosser
Around 3 lakh metric tonnes of paddy was fully damaged, nearly 5 lakh metric tonnes partly damaged and another 2 to 3 lakh metric tonnes has developed moisture content. (Photo | EPS)
Paddy lying in mills starts germinating as Centre, Telangana government wrangle
Image of Kashmiri pandits used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
67 days on, Kashmiri Pandit staffers stay away from government duty in Valley

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp