Home Nation

Rajya Sabha proceedings adjourned for the day amidst opposition uproar

In the morning session too, opposition parties had created disruptions leading to adjournment of the proceedings till 2 pm.

Published: 19th July 2022 03:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th July 2022 03:14 PM   |  A+A-

A view of the Rajya Sabha.

A view of the Rajya Sabha. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned for the day on Tuesday as the opposition continued to create uproar over various issues ranging from price rise to the Agnipath scheme.

In the morning session too, opposition parties had created disruptions leading to adjournment of the proceedings till 2 pm.

When the House reassembled, Deputy Chairman Harivansh asked External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to move The Weapons of Mass Destruction and their Delivery Systems (Prohibition of Unlawful Activities) Amendment Bill, 2022.

In the meanwhile, opposition parties started raising slogans. The minister introduced the bill amid the uproar. Harivansh made efforts to bring order in the House, but the opposition did not yield.

He then adjourned the proceedings till Wednesday morning. The House had witnessed similar disruptions on Monday, which was the day one of the Monsoon Session.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rajya Sabha Monsoon session
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | AP)
Five per cent GST on non-ICU hospital rooms a blow to affordable healthcare
Taj Mahal (File Photo | PTI)
Wah Taj! Monument of love India’s biggest money grosser
Around 3 lakh metric tonnes of paddy was fully damaged, nearly 5 lakh metric tonnes partly damaged and another 2 to 3 lakh metric tonnes has developed moisture content. (Photo | EPS)
Paddy lying in mills starts germinating as Centre, Telangana government wrangle
Image of Kashmiri pandits used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
67 days on, Kashmiri Pandit staffers stay away from government duty in Valley

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp