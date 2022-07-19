Home Nation

Running away from discussion in Parliament on price rise, GST hike 'unparliamentary': Rahul

The senior Congress leader was Gandhi referring to a recent booklet brought by Lok Sabha Secretariat listing out certain words as unparliamentary for use in Parliament.

Published: 19th July 2022 02:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th July 2022 02:59 PM   |  A+A-

RahulGandhi-Twitter

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (Photo | Rahul Gandhi Twitter)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday attacked the government over the issues of price rise, hike in GST rates and depreciating value of Rupee and alleged that it is "unparliamentary" on the part of the prime minister to not answer questions and run away from a discussion in Parliament.

He also alleged that no matter how much the prime minister tries to silence the opposition by declaring many words as "unparliamentary", he will have to answer on these issues.

The senior Congress leader was Gandhi referring to a recent booklet brought by Lok Sabha Secretariat listing out certain words as unparliamentary for use in Parliament.

The government, however, has said the practice of listing unparliamentary words has been done since 1954.

"The Rupee crossed Rs 80. The gas cylinder man is asking for Rs 1,000. There are 1.3 crore unemployed people in June. Now GST burden on food grains too. No one can stop us from raising public issues, the government will have to answer," Gandhi tweeted.

"Running away from discussion and questions in Parliament is most 'unparliamentary', Prime Minister ji," he said in a tweet in Hindi.

In a Facebook post, the Congress leader also dubbed the government as "extortionist" and said, "No matter how much the prime minister tries to silence us by terming many words as "unparliamentary", he will have to answer".

The post titled - "This time, 'extortion' government?" said from now on, five per cent Goods and Services Tax (GST) will be charged from the public on packaged products like milk, curd, butter, rice, pulses, bread.

"The daily food items became expensive, the cylinder costs Rs 1,053, but the government says 'Sab changa si' (all is well). Meaning that this inflation is the problem of people, not of the government," he said in the post in Hindi.

Gandhi said when the prime minister was in the opposition, he had made inflation the biggest issue, but today he has pushed the public into a "deep quagmire of problems, in which people are getting drowned every day".

"The prime minister is silent on your helplessness, is happy and continues to speak lies."

"I and the entire Congress party stand with you against every atrocity being committed on you by the government. We will strongly raise this issue in Parliament," the former Congress chief said.

The Congress protested in Parliament and raised the issue in both houses of Parliament, forcing adjournment till lunch.

Congress MPs, including Rahul Gandhi, earlier staged a protest over these issues outside Mahatma Gandhi's statue in Parliament complex, where some opposition MPs also joined them.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
GST Rahul Gandhi Congress Monsoon session
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | AP)
Five per cent GST on non-ICU hospital rooms a blow to affordable healthcare
Taj Mahal (File Photo | PTI)
Wah Taj! Monument of love India’s biggest money grosser
Around 3 lakh metric tonnes of paddy was fully damaged, nearly 5 lakh metric tonnes partly damaged and another 2 to 3 lakh metric tonnes has developed moisture content. (Photo | EPS)
Paddy lying in mills starts germinating as Centre, Telangana government wrangle
Image of Kashmiri pandits used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
67 days on, Kashmiri Pandit staffers stay away from government duty in Valley

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp