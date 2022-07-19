Home Nation

'Sadhu' climbs atop mobile tower, demands ban on stone mining in Rajasthan's Bharatpur

Verma said the agitation of the seers had been going on for the last several days and the district administration held dialogues with them on Tuesday.

Published: 19th July 2022 03:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th July 2022 03:22 PM   |  A+A-

Mobile Towers

For representational purposes (Photo| PTI)

By PTI

JAIPUR: A ‘sadhu' on Tuesday climbed atop a mobile tower following a protest demanding a ban on stone mining in Rajasthan's Bharatpur district, police said.

Station House Officer (Kho) Vinod Kumar said Narayan Das, along with some other seers, had been holding a protest for the last few days demanding the ban. Das climbed atop a mobile tower in the morning to press for his demand, Kumar said.

"Police and district administration officials are at the spot and we are constantly communicating with him in order to convince him to get down," he said.

Meanwhile, Bharatpur Divisional Commissioner Sanwarmal Verma issued an order to suspend mobile internet services in Pahari, Kaman, Nagar and Sikari Tehsil of Bharatpur district till 12 pm on Wednesday.

Verma said the agitation of the seers had been going on for the last several days and the district administration held dialogues with them on Tuesday. Das is at a height of around 35 feet, the SHO said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Stone mining Rajasthan
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | AP)
Five per cent GST on non-ICU hospital rooms a blow to affordable healthcare
Taj Mahal (File Photo | PTI)
Wah Taj! Monument of love India’s biggest money grosser
Around 3 lakh metric tonnes of paddy was fully damaged, nearly 5 lakh metric tonnes partly damaged and another 2 to 3 lakh metric tonnes has developed moisture content. (Photo | EPS)
Paddy lying in mills starts germinating as Centre, Telangana government wrangle
Image of Kashmiri pandits used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
67 days on, Kashmiri Pandit staffers stay away from government duty in Valley

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp