Home Nation

Two rebel Shiv Sena MPs, including Shinde's son, meet Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla

At least 12 Lok Sabha members of the Shiv Sena are learnt to have been in touch with the Shinde faction and are keen to replace Raut, the current floor leader of the party, with Rahul Shewale.

Published: 19th July 2022 03:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th July 2022 03:28 PM   |  A+A-

Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla during a press conference at Parliament House in New Delhi, Friday, June 18, 2021.

Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Lok Sabha member Shrikant Shinde, the son of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, met Speaker Om Birla on Tuesday amid a buzz about a split in the Shiv Sena Parliamentary Party.

The meeting of Shrikant Shinde, the Lok Sabha member from Kalyan, and Hemant Patil, the Lok Sabha member from Hingoli, with Birla came a day after Shiv Sena leader Vinayak Raut gave a letter to the speaker, asking him not to entertain any representation from the rival faction. It was not immediately clear whether Shinde and Patil had submitted any representation to the speaker.

At least 12 Lok Sabha members of the Shiv Sena are learnt to have been in touch with the Shinde faction and are keen to replace Raut, the current floor leader of the party, with Rahul Shewale.

Raut, in his letter submitted to the speaker on Monday night, had made it clear that he was the "duly appointed" leader of the Shiv Sena Parliamentary Party and Rajan Vichare was the chief whip.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Om Birla Eknath Shinde Maharashtra Chief Minister
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | AP)
Five per cent GST on non-ICU hospital rooms a blow to affordable healthcare
Taj Mahal (File Photo | PTI)
Wah Taj! Monument of love India’s biggest money grosser
Around 3 lakh metric tonnes of paddy was fully damaged, nearly 5 lakh metric tonnes partly damaged and another 2 to 3 lakh metric tonnes has developed moisture content. (Photo | EPS)
Paddy lying in mills starts germinating as Centre, Telangana government wrangle
Image of Kashmiri pandits used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
67 days on, Kashmiri Pandit staffers stay away from government duty in Valley

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp