Home Nation

554 sq km forest area diverted for non-forestry purposes in last three years, shows government data

The Centre approved the diversion of 69.47 sq km of forest land for defence projects, 53.44 sq km for hydel projects, 47.40 sq km for laying of transmission lines and 18.99 sq km for railways.

Published: 20th July 2022 10:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2022 10:39 AM   |  A+A-

Plant, trees, forest, afforestation, forestation, tree, saplings

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A total of 554.3 square kilometres of forest area in the country has been diverted for non-forestry purposes in the last three years, government data presented in Lok Sabha showed.

Mining accounted for the diversion of the maximum, 112.78 sq km, of forest land, it revealed the government okayed the diversion of 100.07 sq km of forest land for road construction and 97.27 sq km for irrigation facilities, according to data presented to the House by Union Minister of State for Environment Ashwini Kumar Choubey on Monday.

The Centre approved the diversion of 69.47 sq km of forest land for defence projects, 53.44 sq km for hydel projects, 47.40 sq km for laying of transmission lines and 18.99 sq km for railways in the last three years.

The government allowed the diversion of 195.87 sq km of forest land in 2019; 175.28 sq km in 2020 and 183.18 sq km in 2021.

However, according to the Forest Survey of India, the total forest cover of the country has increased by 12,294 square kilometres in the last seven years.

The latest India State of Forest Report says the country's forest cover increased by 1,540 sq km between 2019 and 2021.

Compensatory afforestation is carried out in lieu of forest land diversion.

According to the guidelines issued under the Forest Conservation Act 1980, compensatory afforestation is to be raised on suitable non-forest land, equivalent to the area proposed for diversion, at the cost of the user agency.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
India Forest Data
India Matters
Members of a Naga tribe perform during the Hornbill Festival. (File Photo | PTI)
Contest over 'indigenous' in the Northeast
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Big setback for India as top athletes test positive for doping
Image used for representational purpose only.
NCERT books 'rationalised' due to Covid; removed overlapping content: Govt to House
Taj Mahal (File Photo | PTI)
Wah Taj! Monument of love India’s biggest money grosser

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp