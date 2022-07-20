Home Nation

67 days on, Kashmiri Pandit staffers stay away from government duty in Valley

The staffers have been demanding relocation to Jammu since May 12, when a Kashmiri Pandit employee was killed by militants inside a government office. 

Published: 20th July 2022 02:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2022 08:45 AM   |  A+A-

Kashmiri pandits shout slogans while blocking a road during their protest over the killing of Rahul Bhat, who was shot at by militants inside his office and later succumbed to injuries. (Photo | PTI)

Image of Kashmiri pandits used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR:  Over two months after they expressed their unwillingness to carry out duties in the Valley, the migrant Kashmiri Pandit employees recruited under PM’s job package continue to keep away from work.

The staffers have been demanding relocation to Jammu since May 12, when a Kashmiri Pandit employee was killed by militants inside a government office. 

A Kashmiri Pandit employee said they have completed 67 days of protest on Tuesday. The employees, he said, have been staging protests in the transit accommodations in the Valley, besides Jammu.

About 5,500 staffers have been urging the government to move them to Jammu till the security situation improves in Kashmir.

They have been citing danger to their life after a Pandit employee, Rahul Bhat, was shot dead by militants inside the Tehsildar’s office at Chadoora in Budgam district.

“Our only demand is that we are attached with the Relief department and relocated to Jammu till the situation improves in the Valley. We don’t think that the security situation is fine, and feel that we are caged here,” the Pandit employee said, adding that their children’s education has been hit as they have not been going to school for over two months.

The employees have rejected the government’s decision to shift them to district and tehsil headquarters within the Valley.

They are sticking to their demand for relocation to Jammu for at least three years till the security situation improves in the Valley.

Another Pandit employee, Ranjan Kumar, said in a bid to force them to resume work, the government has withheld the salary of 8-10 per cent of the Pandit employees who were recruited under the PM’s job package.

He added that Lt Governor Manoj Sinha should invite them for talks. The government has appointed a nodal officer, but no efforts have been made to reach out to the protesting employees, he said.

“The status quo continues. If talks had been held, a middle path would have been found by now,” he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kashmiri Pandit Rahul Bhat
India Matters
Members of a Naga tribe perform during the Hornbill Festival. (File Photo | PTI)
Contest over 'indigenous' in the Northeast
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Big setback for India as top athletes test positive for doping
Image used for representational purpose only.
NCERT books 'rationalised' due to Covid; removed overlapping content: Govt to House
Taj Mahal (File Photo | PTI)
Wah Taj! Monument of love India’s biggest money grosser

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp