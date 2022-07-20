Home Nation

819 cases of suicide in armed forces in 5 years: Govt tells Parliament

The minister said various mechanisms to observe and identify armed forces personnel with problems such as depression and suicidal tendencies are in place.

Published: 20th July 2022 01:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2022 01:50 AM   |  A+A-

Suicide

Image used for representational purpose only.

By IANS

NEW DELHI: A total of 819 suicide cases have been reported in the armed forces in the last five years, Parliament was told on Tuesday.

"The details of physical casualties (Fatal) occurred due to suspected suicides by serving personnel in the armed forces in the past five years are 642 cases in the army, 29 cases in the navy and 148 cases in the air force," Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt told the Rajya Sabha in a written reply.

"However, the government doesn't centrally maintain the data on suicides committed by the ex-servicemen," he added.

Bhatt also said that for management of stress and suicides in services, the armed forces are continuously evolving measures to improve the stress mitigating mechanisms. An elaborate mental health programme has been formulated and is in vogue since 2009.

He said various mechanisms to observe and identify armed forces personnel with problems such as depression and suicidal tendencies are in place.

"Personnel at high risk of stress are identified and counselled by unit commanding officers, regimental medical officers, and junior leaders as per laid down procedures," the minister said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
armed forces suicide
India Matters
Members of a Naga tribe perform during the Hornbill Festival. (File Photo | PTI)
Contest over 'indigenous' in the Northeast
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Big setback for India as top athletes test positive for doping
Image used for representational purpose only.
NCERT books 'rationalised' due to Covid; removed overlapping content: Govt to House
Taj Mahal (File Photo | PTI)
Wah Taj! Monument of love India’s biggest money grosser

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp