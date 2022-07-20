819 cases of suicide in armed forces in 5 years: Govt tells Parliament

By IANS

NEW DELHI: A total of 819 suicide cases have been reported in the armed forces in the last five years, Parliament was told on Tuesday.

"The details of physical casualties (Fatal) occurred due to suspected suicides by serving personnel in the armed forces in the past five years are 642 cases in the army, 29 cases in the navy and 148 cases in the air force," Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt told the Rajya Sabha in a written reply.

"However, the government doesn't centrally maintain the data on suicides committed by the ex-servicemen," he added.

Bhatt also said that for management of stress and suicides in services, the armed forces are continuously evolving measures to improve the stress mitigating mechanisms. An elaborate mental health programme has been formulated and is in vogue since 2009.

He said various mechanisms to observe and identify armed forces personnel with problems such as depression and suicidal tendencies are in place.

"Personnel at high risk of stress are identified and counselled by unit commanding officers, regimental medical officers, and junior leaders as per laid down procedures," the minister said.

