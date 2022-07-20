Home Nation

Around 9.79 lakh vacant posts in central government departments as on March 1, 2021: Centre

As many as 30,55,876 central government civilian employees were in position on the date against the sanctioned strength, it said.

Published: 20th July 2022 04:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2022 04:20 PM   |  A+A-

Jobs

For representational purposes

By PTI

NEW DELHI: There were around 9.79 lakh vacant posts in central government departments against the sanctioned strength of 40.35 lakh, as on March 1, 2021, the Lok Sabha was informed on Wednesday.

According to the annual report of pay research unit of the department of expenditure, there were 40,35,203 sanctioned posts under various ministries/departments of the central government, as on March 1, last year, according to a written reply by Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh.

As many as 30,55,876 central government civilian employees were in position on the date against the sanctioned strength, it said.

"Creation and filling up of posts in the central government is the responsibility of the ministry/department concerned, and it is a continuous process," Singh said.

Vacancies in various ministries/departments of the central government, and their attached or subordinate offices arise due to retirement, promotion, resignation, death, among others, he said.

"All ministries/departments of the central government have been requested to take action in a mission mode for filling up of vacant posts in a time-bound manner," the minister added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had last month asked various government departments and ministries to undertake the recruitment of 10 lakh people on a “mission mode” in the next year-and-a-half.

In another reply, Singh said according to the census of central government employees brought out by the Directorate General of Employment and Training, Ministry of Labour, the total number of permanent employees in various central ministries/departments was 30,87,278, out of which 3,37,439 employees were women as on March, 2011.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Job vacancy Central government job
India Matters
Members of a Naga tribe perform during the Hornbill Festival. (File Photo | PTI)
Contest over 'indigenous' in the Northeast
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Big setback for India as top athletes test positive for doping
Image used for representational purpose only.
NCERT books 'rationalised' due to Covid; removed overlapping content: Govt to House
Taj Mahal (File Photo | PTI)
Wah Taj! Monument of love India’s biggest money grosser

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp