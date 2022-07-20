Home Nation

Encounter underway between Punjab Police, two suspected Moose Wala killers

Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moose Wala

Slain Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moose Wala (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: An exchange of fire was underway in Amritsar on Wednesday between the Punjab Police and two gangsters, believed to be involved in the killing of singer Sidhu Moose Wala, official sources said.

The operation of the Anti-Gangster Task Force of the Punjab Police is going on at Bhakna village, they said.

According to official sources, gangsters Jagroop Singh Roopa and Manpreet Singh alias Mannu Kusa, the two shooters who were allegedly involved in the killing of Moosewala, were at large.

The area has been cordoned off, they added.

Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, also known as Sidhu Moosewala, was shot dead in Punjab's Mansa district on May 29.

