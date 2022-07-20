Home Nation

Finance ministry makes presentation on states' fiscal health at all-party meet, regional parties object

The presentation said that some states have large outstanding guarantees which could pose a threat if invoked.

Published: 20th July 2022 01:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2022 01:17 AM   |  A+A-

Union Finance Ministry (File photo)

Union Finance Ministry (File photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A presentation by the Union finance ministry on the financial health of states during an all-party meeting on the Sri Lankan crisis saw some regional parties such as the YSR Congress, the TRS and the DMK raising objections, sources said on Tuesday.

During the meeting, finance ministry officials spoke of certain states' budgeted and non-budgeted borrowings to underline their fiscal stress, prompting regional parties to say that this was a platform to discuss the Lankan crisis and not the fiscal condition of states.

Some leaders claimed that the Centre's GDP to borrowing ratio is higher than any state.

Government sources said the presentation was made to underscore bad consequences of fiscal imprudence and freebies.

In his comments to the media after the meeting, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that lessons from Lanka are very important.

"They are of fiscal prudence, responsible governance and there should not be a culture of freebies," he said.

The presentation said that some states have large outstanding guarantees which could pose a threat if invoked.

Citing data, it said average committed expenditure to revenue receipt of all states is 56 per cent while this is over 75 per cent in Punjab, Kerala and Uttarakhand.

The committed expenditure includes loan repayments, pension, salary and other wages while some states had almost no headroom to do anything new.

It also flagged high power dues in states like Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has of late warned against the culture of freebies, in an apparent swipe at some state governments offering populist schemes.

In the meeting of chief secretaries at Shimla, chaired by Modi, a similar presentation was made by officials of the central government.

READ HERE | Lessons of fiscal prudence, no freebie culture to be drawn: Jaishankar at all-party meet on Lanka

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
all party meet Sri Lanka crisis states financial health
India Matters
Members of a Naga tribe perform during the Hornbill Festival. (File Photo | PTI)
Contest over 'indigenous' in the Northeast
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Big setback for India as top athletes test positive for doping
Image used for representational purpose only.
NCERT books 'rationalised' due to Covid; removed overlapping content: Govt to House
Taj Mahal (File Photo | PTI)
Wah Taj! Monument of love India’s biggest money grosser

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp