Home Nation

Gujarat's leading textbooks printer loses Rs 26 crore in cyber fraud

Gala's managing director in a phased manner transferred Rs 26.78 crore into the accounts of the fraudster, who later vanished and stopped taking the calls of Gala's MD, said sources.

Published: 20th July 2022 01:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2022 01:43 AM   |  A+A-

Rs 100 notes, Rupee, Cash, money, Economy

Image used for representational purposes (File Photo| IANS)

By IANS

AHMEDABAD: A leading textbooks printer of Gujarat lost over Rs 26 crore in a cyber fraud when the fraudster approached him with the promise to get the tender of the Tamil Nadu Textbooks Corporation for printing textbooks. In a phased manner, the conman took away Rs 26 crore in the name of advances and payment. This is the biggest cyber crime case of the state.

According to the sources at the Ahmedabad Cyber Cell police station, Gala Print City Limited's managing director was approached by a person who promised him to get the textbooks printing order from the Tamil Nadu Textbooks Corporation for which the company was asked to pay 15 to 20 percent of the total order to the fraudster as his commission.

Gala's managing director in a phased manner transferred Rs 26.78 crore into the accounts of the fraudster, who later vanished and stopped taking the calls of Gala's MD, said sources. They added that suspecting something wrong, Gala's office inquired from the Tamil Nadu Textbooks and Educational Services Corporation about the tender. To the MD's shock, the corporation denied floating or awarding any such printing order to his company.

On Tuesday morning the Managing Director lodged a complaint with the Cyber Crime Cell police station, said Amit Vasava, Deputy Commissioner of the Cyber Crime Cell. The officer refused to divulge more details about the case calling it a very sensitive matter.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gala Print City Tamil Nadu Textbooks Corporation cyber fraud
India Matters
Members of a Naga tribe perform during the Hornbill Festival. (File Photo | PTI)
Contest over 'indigenous' in the Northeast
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Big setback for India as top athletes test positive for doping
Image used for representational purpose only.
NCERT books 'rationalised' due to Covid; removed overlapping content: Govt to House
Taj Mahal (File Photo | PTI)
Wah Taj! Monument of love India’s biggest money grosser

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp