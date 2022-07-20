Home Nation

Incident of fire onboard Navy’s aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya

The 44,500 tonne INS Vikramaditya is the most potent warship serving with the Navy.

Published: 20th July 2022 11:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2022 12:52 AM   |  A+A-

INS Vikramaditya is the largest aircraft carrier with the Indian Navy, with an overall length of 284m .

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: An incident of fire took place on Wednesday on board the sole operating aircraft carrier of the Indian Navy. Luckily, there has been no loss of life.

The Indian Navy in its official statement said, “During a planned sortie for the conduct of trials at sea, an incident of fire was reported onboard INS Vikramaditya today 20 Jul 22. The fire was brought under control by the ship's crew using onboard firefighting systems. No casualties have been reported.”

The ship was operating off Karwar.

The Navy has ordered a board of inquiry to investigate the incident.

The 44,500 tonne INS Vikramaditya is the most potent warship serving with the Navy.

The ship has a total of 22 decks, and it has the ability to carry over 30 aircraft comprising an assortment of MiG 29K jets, Kamov 31 and Kamov 28 helicopters.

The Indian Navy is set to commission its second aircraft carrier, INS Vikrant, next month.

INS Vikramaditya is a modified Kiev-class aircraft carrier purchased by India from Russia in 2013 under a USD 2.3 billion deal, and it was renamed in honour of Vikramaditya, the legendary emperor.

The Russian-origin ship is often called a floating airfield.

The warship is about 284 metres long and its height is around 60 metres, which is like a 20-storey building from the keel to the highest point.

(With PTI inputs)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Fire Indian Navy INS Vikramaditya aircraft carrier fire
India Matters
Express Illustration
Three major factors fuelling the rise of BJP in Telangana
Image for representational purpose only. (File photo |PTI)
MHA claims Naxal violence reduced by 77 per cent in 2021
Former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray. (Photo | PTI)
'Uddhav not a face for 2024 Lok Sabha polls': Shiv Sena rebel MP Rahul Shewale
Image used for representational purposes only. ( File Photo | Reuters)
Rupee value hitting below 80 against USD not big concern: Official

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp