JEE-Main second session postponed to July 25: NTA

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The second session of the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE)-Main has been postponed to July 25 instead of July 21, the National Testing Agency (NTA) announced on Wednesday.

“JEE-Main's second session is going to be commenced from July 25 for 6.29 lakh candidates at different centres located in approximately 500 cities, including 17 cities outside India,” the NTA said in its notice.

The admit cards will be available for download from Thursday, the NTA said.

The entrance exam was scheduled from July 21 to July 30.

NTA did not cite the reason behind the postponement.

The NTA conducted the first exam session from June 23 to June 29, and the result was declared on July 12.

The NTA said candidates are required to download their admit card for JEE (Main) – 2022 session 2 using their application number and date of birth from the website https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/ w.e.f. July 21, 2022, and go through the instructions contained therein as well as in the Information Bulletin.

NEW DELHI: The second session of the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE)-Main has been postponed to July 25 instead of July 21, the National Testing Agency (NTA) announced on Wednesday. “JEE-Main's second session is going to be commenced from July 25 for 6.29 lakh candidates at different centres located in approximately 500 cities, including 17 cities outside India,” the NTA said in its notice. The admit cards will be available for download from Thursday, the NTA said. The entrance exam was scheduled from July 21 to July 30. NTA did not cite the reason behind the postponement. The NTA conducted the first exam session from June 23 to June 29, and the result was declared on July 12. The NTA said candidates are required to download their admit card for JEE (Main) – 2022 session 2 using their application number and date of birth from the website https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/ w.e.f. July 21, 2022, and go through the instructions contained therein as well as in the Information Bulletin.