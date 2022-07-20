Home Nation

JEE-Main second session postponed to July 25: NTA

NTA did not cite the reason behind the postponement.

Published: 20th July 2022 07:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2022 07:18 PM   |  A+A-

Computer, Mouse, Online

Image used for representational purpose.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The second session of the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE)-Main has been postponed to July 25 instead of July 21, the National Testing Agency (NTA) announced on Wednesday.

“JEE-Main's second session is going to be commenced from July 25 for 6.29 lakh candidates at different centres located in approximately 500 cities, including 17 cities outside India,” the NTA said in its notice. 

The admit cards will be available for download from Thursday, the NTA said.

The entrance exam was scheduled from July 21 to July 30.

NTA did not cite the reason behind the postponement.

The NTA conducted the first exam session from June 23 to June 29, and the result was declared on July 12.

The NTA said candidates are required to download their admit card for JEE (Main) – 2022 session 2 using their application number and date of birth from the website https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/  w.e.f. July 21, 2022, and go through the instructions contained therein as well as in the Information Bulletin.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
JEE-Main NTA
India Matters
Express Illustration
Three major factors fuelling the rise of BJP in Telangana
Image for representational purpose only. (File photo |PTI)
MHA claims Naxal violence reduced by 77 per cent in 2021
Former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray. (Photo | PTI)
'Uddhav not a face for 2024 Lok Sabha polls': Shiv Sena rebel MP Rahul Shewale
Image used for representational purposes only. ( File Photo | Reuters)
Rupee value hitting below 80 against USD not big concern: Official

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp