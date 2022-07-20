Home Nation

Leopards kill two, target biker in Uttarakhand  

Leopards killed two persons and seriously injured one in three separate incidents in the last 24 hours in Uttarakhand, authorities said.

Published: 20th July 2022 03:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2022 08:25 AM   |  A+A-

leopard

Image used for representational purposes. (File | EPS)

By Narendra Sethi
Express News Service

DEHRADUN:  Leopards killed two persons and seriously injured one in three separate incidents in the last 24 hours in Uttarakhand, authorities said.

In one of the incidents, a leopard is suspected to have attacked a biker on the move with a pillion rider.

The leopard apparently targeted the pillion rider, throwing him off the bike. The leopard then reportedly dragged him to some distance and disappeared, reports said.

Chief wildlife warden Samir Sinha said the season’s thick vegetation provides an ideal cover to the carnivores to attack humans and other easy prey.

“The latest incidents are also a sequel to the growing man-animal conflict,” he said. Sinha has requested villagers to be more cautious.

In the first case reported Tuesday morning, a leopard mauled39-year old woman Reena Devi of village Dugadda Godi, Kotdwar. She was returning home after dropping her kid to school.

In another incident reported from Almora, two youths returning to their hometown on a bike after holidaying were attacked by a leopard.

The bike driver, Till Mohd. Anas, was left with no time as the attacker pounced on the pillion rider, Afsarul, and fled to the jungle dragging the victim to some distance.

The attack on a moving bike has baffled officials, who rushed senior officials with tranquillizer guns.

The Director of Rajaji Tiger Reserve Saket Badola has again issued a note of caution. Villagers are told about the behaviour of leopards and tigers.

“The leopard prefers an edge-type area before targeting its prey. On the other hand, a tiger feels more comfortable in a dense forest area.” Forest sources say in the last five years, 77 people have died in leopard attacks. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rajaji Tiger Reserve Leopard Attack
India Matters
Members of a Naga tribe perform during the Hornbill Festival. (File Photo | PTI)
Contest over 'indigenous' in the Northeast
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Big setback for India as top athletes test positive for doping
Image used for representational purpose only.
NCERT books 'rationalised' due to Covid; removed overlapping content: Govt to House
Taj Mahal (File Photo | PTI)
Wah Taj! Monument of love India’s biggest money grosser

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp