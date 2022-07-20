Home Nation

SC bail helps Alt News co-founder Zubair walk out of jail

The Supreme Court, earlier in the day, ordered the release of Zubair on interim bail, saying "exercise of the power of arrest must be pursued sparingly".

Published: 20th July 2022 09:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2022 04:13 AM   |  A+A-

Zubair-bail-AltNews

Alt News co-founder Mohammad Zubair leaves in his car after being released from Tihar jail on July 20, 2022. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Alt News co-founder Mohammad Zubair was released from Tihar on Wednesday night, hours after being granted interim bail by the Supreme Court in all FIRs lodged in Uttar Pradesh against him for alleged hate speech, prison officials said on Wednesday.

Zubair was arrested by the Delhi Police on June 27 for allegedly hurting religious sentiments through his tweets.

Multiple FIRs were lodged against him in UP - two in Hathras and one each in Sitapur, Lakhimpur Kheri, Muzaffarnagar, Ghaziabad, and at Chandauli police station - on similar charges.

"Mohd Zubair has been released from Tihar," a senior official confirmed.

The Supreme Court, earlier in the day, ordered the release of Zubair on interim bail, saying "exercise of the power of arrest must be pursued sparingly" and transferred all the cases in UP to Delhi.

The court said "it finds no reason or justification for the deprivation of his liberty to persist any further" and ordered disbanding of the SIT, constituted by the UP police.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mohammad Zubair Alt News Media freedom Uttar Pradhes FIRs
India Matters
Express Illustration
Three major factors fuelling the rise of BJP in Telangana
Image for representational purpose only. (File photo |PTI)
MHA claims Naxal violence reduced by 77 per cent in 2021
Former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray. (Photo | PTI)
'Uddhav not a face for 2024 Lok Sabha polls': Shiv Sena rebel MP Rahul Shewale
Image used for representational purposes only. ( File Photo | Reuters)
Rupee value hitting below 80 against USD not big concern: Official

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp