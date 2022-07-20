Stung by controversy, Indian Bank withdraws 'discriminatory' medical certificate format for pregnant women

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Indian Bank on Tuesday said it has removed questions inquiring about a woman's pregnancy from its medical certificate format, a day after the Delhi Commission For Women called the guidelines "discriminatory".

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) had summoned the financial institution for allegedly refusing to withdraw its "discriminatory" guidelines against the recruitment of women.

DCW chief Swati Maliwal had also written to the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), seeking its urgent intervention into the matter.

In June-end, the panel took suo-moto cognisance of media reports that highlighted the guidelines framed by the bank that prevented women, who were more than three months pregnant, as "temporarily unfit" and would not be given immediate joining upon her selection.

Meanwhile, the bank on Tuesday said the medical fitness certificate is taken from all candidates, including women, to ensure that they can be provided suitable postings.

It asserted that it has always been a "progressive" bank with a proactive approach towards the care and empowerment of women employees who are around 29 per cent of its workforce.

The bank said on June 20, it had clarified that candidates are allowed to join during pregnancy even after 12 weeks with a fitness certificate from registered medical practitioner certifying them fit for employment.

"Further, in case any candidate is seeking extension on account of pregnancy, the bank is considering the request favourably," it said in a statement.

The women rights panel had on Monday said that the Indian Bank had informed them that it was revising its fitness format to rule out any "ambiguity on eligibility".

The revised format seeks the pregnancy status of women along with their history of diseases of the uterus, cervix, ovaries or breasts, it had said.

"Apparently, the revised format also discriminates against women as it seeks details of women-specific diseases while there is no mention of male-specific diseases," the panel said.

Noting that it has been "misinterpreted", the bank said, "The pregnancy-related details are sought from female candidates only with an intent to provide suitable postings to the candidates so that they can avail better medical facilities in case of need.

"The referred clauses are in no way a parameter for debarment from services. However, to remove ambiguity, today, we have withdrawn even asking pregnancy, other related details from the female candidates in the medical fitness certificate," read the statement.

Stressing that so far no female candidate has been denied employment by Indian Bank on the ground of pregnancy or any women-related medical conditions, it said it has not engaged in any gender bias and the entire process is non-discriminatory.

