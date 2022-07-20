Home Nation

Tej Pratap Yadav threatens to release videos of abuse suffered in marriage

Yadav and Aishwarya were last seen together at the Patna High Court a month ago for counselling, which is mandatory for all couples seeking divorce.

Published: 20th July 2022 12:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2022 12:55 AM   |  A+A-

RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav

RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

PATNA: RJD president Lalu Prasad's mercurial elder son Tej Pratap Yadav, who is caught in a marital dispute, on Tuesday threatened to wash some dirty linen in public.

Yadav came out with a video statement, nearly seven minutes long, fulminating against a news portal which had carried a report about his divorce case, apparently presenting him in a poor light.

"I can come out with countless video clips and other evidence to prove the physical and verbal abuse suffered by me, my parents and my siblings," said Yadav who claimed to “maintained silence” ever since he filed a petition seeking divorce four years ago.

The maverick RJD MLA had tied the knot with Aishwarya Rai, a granddaughter of late former chief minister Daroga Prasad Rai, in May, 2018.

Their union lasted for less than six months.

Aishwarya stayed on at the house of mother-in-law Rabri Devi, a former CM herself, in an apparent bid to save her marriage before storming out on a rainy winter night, alleging before a posse of journalists that she had been driven out.

Her father Chandrika Rai vowed to avenge the insult "politically", quit the RJD to join Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's JD(U), but failed to retain his pocket borough Parsa assembly seat in 2020.

Yadav, who remains in news for his mood swings with close party aides and family members at the receiving end, alleged that "the RSS" and "the other side" in his divorce case were hatching a conspiracy to malign him.

"I too have evidences which I have not shared because these involve a young woman (ladki) which makes the matter sentimental (sic)," said Yadav and warned that he might pull no punches if the smear campaign did not end.

He also urged media outlets to abide by a family court order restraining journalists from reporting the divorce case proceedings.

Yadav and Aishwarya were last seen together at the Patna High Court a month ago for counselling, which is mandatory for all couples seeking divorce.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tej Pratap Yadav
India Matters
Members of a Naga tribe perform during the Hornbill Festival. (File Photo | PTI)
Contest over 'indigenous' in the Northeast
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Big setback for India as top athletes test positive for doping
Image used for representational purpose only.
NCERT books 'rationalised' due to Covid; removed overlapping content: Govt to House
Taj Mahal (File Photo | PTI)
Wah Taj! Monument of love India’s biggest money grosser

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp