UP Dalit minister writes to Shah announcing his resignation, cites 'bureaucratic indifference'

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: UP Minister of State for Jal Shakti, Dinesh Khatik, who is considered to be an influential Dalit leader, sent his resignation from Yogi Adityanath's cabinet through a letter written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah here on Wednesday.

In his letter, the minister claimed that he is not getting any support from the officials of his department.

While announcing his resignation, Khatik, a two-time MLA, complained that the officials of his department neither listened to him nor did they inform him about the meetings and other developments taking place in Jal Shakti department.

Khatik, in his letter, claimed that he was being purposely ignored by the officials because of his caste as he is from the downtrodden and deprived section of the society.

The copy of the letter written by Khatik, a BJP MLA from Hastinapur in Meerut, is doing rounds on social media. He did not attend the cabinet meeting chaired by CM Yogi on Tuesday and is believed to have relinquished the security and official vehicle provided to him.

After remaining incommunicado during Tuesday, Khatik, on Wednesday, gave a cryptic reply to media persons’ query over his purported resignation saying that there was no issue at all.

In his letter, Khatik targeted the bureaucracy directly saying that he was being made to feel by the officials of the department that the MoS should not expect anything more than an official car and there his role ended. However, the minister did not say anything about his senior minister, Swatantra Dev Singh, who is also state BJP chief.

In the letter that repeatedly referred to the fact that he was a Dalit, Khatik said he was not taken into confidence by the officials in matters related to the ministry. He was not even invited to any of the departmental meetings.

He also alleged corruption by the officers in transfers and postings. Referring to an instance where he sought information on July 9 about transfers in the department after receiving complaints of irregularities and corruption, the minister said that he was yet to get a response from the officials concerned. He even claimed that the PM’s favourite Namai Gange project was also marred in corruption on the ground.

Some of his aides indicated that the minister may be meeting party leaders in Delhi soon.

However, the Cabinet minister for Jal Shakti Swatantra Dev Singh, who is also the state BJP chief, had earlier denied rumours that Khatik was unhappy. “I talk to him daily,” said Singh.

As per the buzz around, Khatik had also met BJP organisational secretary Sunil Bansal in Lucknow on Tuesday before heading to his constituency Hastinapur, to share his anguish and was directed by Bansal to talk to senior leaders.

LUCKNOW: UP Minister of State for Jal Shakti, Dinesh Khatik, who is considered to be an influential Dalit leader, sent his resignation from Yogi Adityanath's cabinet through a letter written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah here on Wednesday. In his letter, the minister claimed that he is not getting any support from the officials of his department. While announcing his resignation, Khatik, a two-time MLA, complained that the officials of his department neither listened to him nor did they inform him about the meetings and other developments taking place in Jal Shakti department. Khatik, in his letter, claimed that he was being purposely ignored by the officials because of his caste as he is from the downtrodden and deprived section of the society. The copy of the letter written by Khatik, a BJP MLA from Hastinapur in Meerut, is doing rounds on social media. He did not attend the cabinet meeting chaired by CM Yogi on Tuesday and is believed to have relinquished the security and official vehicle provided to him. After remaining incommunicado during Tuesday, Khatik, on Wednesday, gave a cryptic reply to media persons’ query over his purported resignation saying that there was no issue at all. In his letter, Khatik targeted the bureaucracy directly saying that he was being made to feel by the officials of the department that the MoS should not expect anything more than an official car and there his role ended. However, the minister did not say anything about his senior minister, Swatantra Dev Singh, who is also state BJP chief. In the letter that repeatedly referred to the fact that he was a Dalit, Khatik said he was not taken into confidence by the officials in matters related to the ministry. He was not even invited to any of the departmental meetings. He also alleged corruption by the officers in transfers and postings. Referring to an instance where he sought information on July 9 about transfers in the department after receiving complaints of irregularities and corruption, the minister said that he was yet to get a response from the officials concerned. He even claimed that the PM’s favourite Namai Gange project was also marred in corruption on the ground. Some of his aides indicated that the minister may be meeting party leaders in Delhi soon. However, the Cabinet minister for Jal Shakti Swatantra Dev Singh, who is also the state BJP chief, had earlier denied rumours that Khatik was unhappy. “I talk to him daily,” said Singh. As per the buzz around, Khatik had also met BJP organisational secretary Sunil Bansal in Lucknow on Tuesday before heading to his constituency Hastinapur, to share his anguish and was directed by Bansal to talk to senior leaders.