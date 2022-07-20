Home Nation

'Works stuck in several departments': Rajasthan Congress MLA's jibe at CM Gehlot

Published: 20th July 2022 01:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2022 01:47 PM   |  A+A-

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

JAIPUR: A ruling Congress legislator in Rajasthan on Tuesday targeted his own government, saying works are stuck in several departments.

Wajib Ali, who had defected to the Congress from the BSP, questioned the attitude of state ministers while saying the party will have to bear its loss in the Assembly polls.

He mentioned pending recruitment of Urdu teachers in the education department and the delay in introducing Urdu as a subject in schools.

"No work is being done in some departments," the MLA said.

Ali later told PTI, "These are all public matters and if not resolved, then it will definitely impact the coming elections."

The Assembly elections are due in the state by the end of next year.

He said, "The hard work of the chief minister alone will not do anything. We all have to work hard. We are working hard but those who are not doing it will have to bear the brunt."

The MLA further said, "There are big problems, if we do not solve them in time, then the entire government will have to bear the brunt, I want to say in clear words."

Ali said he has apprised Gehlot of these issues and hoped that they would be resolved soon.

Six BSP MLAs--Rajendra Gudha, Lakhan Meena, Deepchand Kheria, Sandeep Yadav, Joginder Awana and Wajib Ali-had joined the Congress in September 2019.

