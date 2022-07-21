After Haryana and Jharkhand, now another cop gets killed in line of duty, this time in Gujarat

Dilip Singh Kshatriya By

Express News Service

AHMEDABAD: A police constable was mowed down by a truck in Anand district of Gujarat.

Kiransingh Jaimalsingh Raj, who was on night patrolling duty at Borasad town, suffered fatal injuries when a truck he tried to stop for checking ran over him. Raj who was severely injured passed away at the hospital in the morning.

The truck, registered in Rajasthan, was seized and the driver, Gopiram Meena, has been detained. The industrial container was ferrying goods from Bharuch to Haryana.

“We have registered a case of culpable homicide against the accused driver,” Anand District Superintendent of Police Ajit Rajiian said.

An on-duty home guard also received minor injuries as the truck hit him as well.

According to police, the driver fled from the spot after the incident. The vehicle was later found abandoned, and the driver was seen on the CCTV of a toll booth.

The police then tracked his movement and nabbed the driver.

Constable Raj was attached to the Borsad town police station and carrying out vehicle checking at the time of the incident.

When he tried to wave down the container truck, it did not stop.

"The constable and a Gram Rakshak Dal jawan accompanying him chased the truck for a few kilometres in a private vehicle and overtook it," Desai said.

"Raj got down and signalled the truck driver to stop. Instead of stopping, the truck ran over him," Desai said.

The truck driver has been identified, he said.

The incident took place a day after a deputy superintendent of police investigating illegal stone mining was killed when a truck he was trying to stop ran over him in Haryana's Nuh district.

On Wednesday, a woman police official engaged in a vehicle-checking drive near the Jharkhand capital Ranchi was mowed down by a pickup van allegedly involved in cattle smuggling.

(With PTI Inputs)

