Home Nation

BJP leader tweets Maharashtra Congress chief's video with woman, latter warns of legal action

Patole dubbed it as 'character assassination' attempt by the BJP and warned of legal action.

Published: 21st July 2022 01:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2022 01:01 PM   |  A+A-

Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole

Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: BJP leader Chitra Wagh on Wednesday tweeted a video which purportedly showed Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole with a woman.

Patole dubbed it as "character assassination" attempt by the BJP and warned of legal action.

Speaking to reporters, Wagh, a former NCP leader, said, "I am not peeping into anyone's personal life. The video has already gone viral. It is no longer the personal life of a person. I have raised my voice in cases pertaining to BJP leaders as well in the past."

When contacted, Patole told PTI that this was "character assassination" by the BJP and he had asked his legal team to examine the video and take appropriate action against Wagh.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chitra Wagh Nana Patole Congress BJP
India Matters
Express Illustration
Three major factors fuelling the rise of BJP in Telangana
Image for representational purpose only. (File photo |PTI)
MHA claims Naxal violence reduced by 77 per cent in 2021
Former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray. (Photo | PTI)
'Uddhav not a face for 2024 Lok Sabha polls': Shiv Sena rebel MP Rahul Shewale
Image used for representational purposes only. ( File Photo | Reuters)
Rupee value hitting below 80 against USD not big concern: Official

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp