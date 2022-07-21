Home Nation

Congress MP gives adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss 'misuse' of ED

The notice by Tagore comes on a day Congress chief Sonia Gandhi is set to be questioned by the agency in connection with a money laundering investigation.

Congress flag. (File photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Congress MP Manickam Tagore on Thursday gave a notice of adjournment in the Lok Sabha seeking a discussion on the alleged misuse of the Enforcement Directorate and "targeting" of "innocent" opposition leaders.

In his notice to the Lok Sabha Secretary General, Tagore sought a discussion on the alleged misuse of the ED and "list of scams" of the BJP government pending with the Enforcement Department.

He alleged that the ED functions as the "Enemy Destroyer (ED)" of the BJP government.

"The House shall also advise the ED to abandon the behaviour of calling the public representatives of opposition party, especially targeting the opposition leaders," he said.

"It is pertinent to direct the ED not to misuse its power and work for the vendetta politics of Home Minister (Amit) Shah and take appropriate actions against the real corrupts belonging to BJP instead of concentrating on the innocent opposition leaders," the Congress MP said.

Manickam Tagore Congress Enforcement Directorate BJP Sonia Gandhi
