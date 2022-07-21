Home Nation

Cops arrest accused truck driver who drove over Haryana police officer

Tauru DSP Surendra Singh probing illegal stone-mining was killed when a truck he had signalled to stop in Haryana's Nuh district drove into him.

Published: 21st July 2022 12:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2022 12:49 AM   |  A+A-

Police personnel at the crime scene after DSP Surender Singh Bishnoi was allegedly mowed down to death by the mining mafia. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

GURUGRAM: The Nuh police on Wednesday arrested the truck driver who had mowed down a Haryana DSP probing illegal mining.

Sabbir, alias Mittar, the key accused in the case, was arrested from Rajasthan's Bharatpur district.

He was arrested following the questioning of Ikkar, another accused in the case.

"We arrested the main accused, Sabbir, alias Mittar, from the Pahari police station area of Bharatpur in Rajasthan. The accused, who is around 30 years of age, hails from Pachgaon. He had fled to his relatives. We are trying to nab his other accomplices," said Nuh SP Varun Singla.

Tauru DSP Surendra Singh Bishnoi probing illegal stone-mining was killed Tuesday when a truck he had signalled to stop in Haryana's Nuh district drove into him.

The DSP had gone to Pachgaon near Tauru to conduct raids against illegal mining in Aravalli hills.

ALSO READ | Day after Haryana DSP murder, now female cop gets mowed down in Jharkhand

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tauru DSP Illegal mining Nuh Haryana Haryana cop Surendra Singh Bishnoi
India Matters
Express Illustration
Three major factors fuelling the rise of BJP in Telangana
Image for representational purpose only. (File photo |PTI)
MHA claims Naxal violence reduced by 77 per cent in 2021
Former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray. (Photo | PTI)
'Uddhav not a face for 2024 Lok Sabha polls': Shiv Sena rebel MP Rahul Shewale
Image used for representational purposes only. ( File Photo | Reuters)
Rupee value hitting below 80 against USD not big concern: Official

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp