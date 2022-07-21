Home Nation

Government spent Rs 911.17 crore on advertisements over last three years

The advertisements were paid for by the Central Bureau of Communications from financial year 2019-20 till June 2022, he said.

Published: 21st July 2022 06:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2022 06:08 PM   |  A+A-

money, currency, economy

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The government spent Rs 911.17 crore on advertisements in newspapers, television channels and web portals in the past three years, Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur told the Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

The advertisements were paid for by the Central Bureau of Communications from financial year 2019-20 till June 2022, he said.

The government spent Rs 295.05 crore on advertisements in 5,326 newspapers in 2019-20, Rs 197.9 crore in 5,210 newspapers in 2020-21, Rs 179.04 crore in 6,224 newspapers in 2021-22 and Rs 19.25 crore in 1,529 newspapers in 2022-23 (till June), Thakur said.

During the same period, the government spent Rs 98.69 crore on advertisements in 270 television (TV) channels in 2019-20, Rs 69.81 crore in 318 TV channels in 2020-21, Rs 29.3 crore in 265 news channels in 2021-22 and Rs 1.96 crore in 99 TV channels in 2022-23 (till June), Thakur said.

On web portals, the government's spending on advertisements was Rs 9.35 crore on 54 websites in 2019-20, Rs 7.43 crore on 72 websites in 2020-21, Rs 1.83 crore on 18 websites in 2021-22 and Rs 1.

97 crore on 30 websites in 2022-23 (till June 2022), the minister said in response to a question by Congress member Digvijaya Singh.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Advertisements
India Matters
Express Illustration
Three major factors fuelling the rise of BJP in Telangana
Image for representational purpose only. (File photo |PTI)
MHA claims Naxal violence reduced by 77 per cent in 2021
Former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray. (Photo | PTI)
'Uddhav not a face for 2024 Lok Sabha polls': Shiv Sena rebel MP Rahul Shewale
Image used for representational purposes only. ( File Photo | Reuters)
Rupee value hitting below 80 against USD not big concern: Official

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp