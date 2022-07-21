Home Nation

Judicial probe ordered into killing of DSP in Nuh by Haryana mining mafia

State Home Minister Anil Vij said the probe will also go into all aspects of illegal mining in the area.

Police personnel at the crime scene after DSP Surender Singh Bishnoi was allegedly mowed down to death by the mining mafia. (Photo | PTI)

CHANDIGARH: The Haryana government has decided to conduct a judicial probe into the killing of a Deputy Superintendent of Police by the mining mafia in the state's Mewat region.

"The Haryana government has decided to get a judicial inquiry conducted into the death of the DSP by the mining mafia in Mewat and all other circumstances of illegal mining in that area," Vij said in a tweet.

Tauru DSP Surinder Singh was killed on Tuesday when a truck he had signalled to stop in Haryana's Nuh district drove into him.

The DSP had gone to Pachgaon near Tauru to conduct raids against illegal mining in Aravalli hills The Nuh Police had on Wednesday arrested the truck driver allegedly involved in the killing.

Sabbir alias Mittar, the key accused in the case, was arrested from Rajasthan's Bharatpur district.

He was arrested following the questioning of Ikkar, another arrested accused in the case.

Speaking to reporters here on Wednesday, Vij had said the BJP-led government in the state has launched a crackdown against elements indulging in illegal activities, including mining.

At regular intervals, we keep carrying out raids and act against elements who indulge in illegal mining, he had said.

Vij had alleged that the mining mafia flourished under the previous Congress regime in the state led by Bhupinder Singh Hooda.

