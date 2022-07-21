Home Nation

Kapil Sibal suggests keeping one day in week for any matter Opposition wishes to discuss in Parliament

Parliament has failed to transact any significant business so far since the Monsoon Session began on July 18 with the Opposition seeking a debate on price rise and GST on certain items of daily use.

Published: 21st July 2022 11:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2022 11:51 AM   |  A+A-

Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal addresses a press conference at party headquarters in New Delhi.

Former Congress leader Kapil Sibal (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Amid the logjam in Parliament, Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Thursday suggested that the rules of procedure may be altered to have one day of the week for any matter the Opposition wishes to discuss with the government having no right to veto this.

The Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha have failed to transact any significant business so far since the Monsoon Session began on July 18 with the Opposition seeking a debate on price rise and GST on certain items of daily use.

"Logjam in Parliament. For a start: Alter rules of procedure: One day of the week for any matter the opposition wishes to discuss. Government should have no right to veto on this," Sibal said in a tweet.

"No legislation should be passed without discussion. On this opposition to cooperate," he said.

The suggestion by Sibal, who took oath as a Rajya Sabha member as an Independent for a fresh term, comes after the first three day of the Monsoon session were nearly washed out.

The Opposition has alleged that the functioning of Parliament is being affected because of the government's obstinacy to not allow its demand for a discussion on a hike in GST on certain daily use items and price rise.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kapil Sibal Rajya Sabha GST Monsoon Session Parliament Monsoon Session
India Matters
Express Illustration
Three major factors fuelling the rise of BJP in Telangana
Image for representational purpose only. (File photo |PTI)
MHA claims Naxal violence reduced by 77 per cent in 2021
Former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray. (Photo | PTI)
'Uddhav not a face for 2024 Lok Sabha polls': Shiv Sena rebel MP Rahul Shewale
Image used for representational purposes only. ( File Photo | Reuters)
Rupee value hitting below 80 against USD not big concern: Official

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp