Home Nation

Ninth ASEAN-India meet on transnational crimes held virtually

Both sides emphasized the need to strengthen international cooperation to combat terrorism and transnational crimes in a comprehensive and sustained manner.

Published: 21st July 2022 02:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2022 02:32 PM   |  A+A-

File photo of ASEAN-India senior officers' meeting (mea.gov.in)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The 9th ASEAN-India Senior Officials Meeting on Transnational Crimes (SOMTC) was held in a virtual mode on Thursday.

"The consultation was co-chaired by Mahaveer Singhvi, Joint Secretary (Counter Terrorism), Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), from the Indian side and Puah Kok Keong, Deputy Secretary (Policy), Ministry of Home Affairs, Singapore, from the ASEAN side," according to MEA.

Both sides strongly condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and emphasized the need to strengthen international cooperation to combat terrorism and transnational crimes in a comprehensive and sustained manner.

During the Consultation, both sides discussed ways to enhance cooperation interalia, in the areas of terrorism, illicit drug trafficking, trafficking in persons, international economic crime and cyber crime under the framework of ASEAN-India Work Plan to combat Transnational Crimes. Institutional linkages and capacity building programmes between the two sides were also discussed.

The 10th ASEAN-India SOMTC Consultation on Transnational Crimes will be held in 2023 in Indonesia.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
SOMTC ASEAN-India MEA Transnational Crimes
India Matters
Express Illustration
Three major factors fuelling the rise of BJP in Telangana
Image for representational purpose only. (File photo |PTI)
MHA claims Naxal violence reduced by 77 per cent in 2021
Former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray. (Photo | PTI)
'Uddhav not a face for 2024 Lok Sabha polls': Shiv Sena rebel MP Rahul Shewale
Image used for representational purposes only. ( File Photo | Reuters)
Rupee value hitting below 80 against USD not big concern: Official

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp