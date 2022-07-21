Home Nation

Polytechnic student murdered in Himachal Pradesh, body cut into pieces

Kumar, a resident of Samoh village, was missing since July 13, Jhanduta MLA Jeet Ram Katwal said.

Published: 21st July 2022 11:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2022 11:06 PM   |  A+A-

dead body child death murder corpse

Image used for representational purpose only.

By PTI

SHIMLA: A polytechnic student was found murdered in Himachal Pradesh's Bilaspur district on Thursday, police said.

Ankit Kumar's body was cut into two and the body parts were stuffed in two gunny bags and dumped at separate places in Jhanduta sub-division, Bilaspur Superintendent of Police S R Rana said.

Kumar, a resident of Samoh village, was missing since July 13, Jhanduta MLA Jeet Ram Katwal said.

He was studying at a polytechnic college at Kalol.

During search of the missing student, police received information that a body had been found at a deserted place in Samoh, about 500 metres away from Kumar's house, Rana said.

When police reached there, they found the lower part of the body in a gunny bag, he said, adding it was in a highly decomposed condition.

Kumar's father Prakash Chand identified his son from a mark on his leg, the SP said.

Within half an hour, the police found the upper part of the body in the forests of the Baroha area in another gunny bag, he said.

Rana said a team of the state forensic science laboratory (SFSL), Mandi will collect the evidence from the spots.

The police have got some leads in the case which cannot be shared at this moment, he said.

Expressing hope to solve the murder case soon, the SP said efforts are on to question some suspects.

MLA Katwal, while expressing his condolences to the grieved family, urged the people to remain alert to avoid the recurrence of such incidents in the future.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Polytechnic student murdered Himachal Pradesh Bilaspur
India Matters
The state of roads in Kerala is something CM Pinarayi Vijayan definitely has to ponder about. (Photo | EPS)
62 vehicles for every kilometre: Decoding 'K-Road' woes in Road's own country
India’s newest airline Akasa Air’s first Boeing 737 MAX aircraft. (File Photo)
Akasa Air to operate its first commercial flight on August 7; opens ticket sales
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
E-commerce firms Amazon, Flipkart on gig-hiring spree 
Rijisha TV (Photo | Express)
Ring with 24,679 diamonds! Kerala woman sparkles her way to Guinness record

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp