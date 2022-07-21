Polytechnic student murdered in Himachal Pradesh, body cut into pieces

By PTI

SHIMLA: A polytechnic student was found murdered in Himachal Pradesh's Bilaspur district on Thursday, police said.

Ankit Kumar's body was cut into two and the body parts were stuffed in two gunny bags and dumped at separate places in Jhanduta sub-division, Bilaspur Superintendent of Police S R Rana said.

Kumar, a resident of Samoh village, was missing since July 13, Jhanduta MLA Jeet Ram Katwal said.

He was studying at a polytechnic college at Kalol.

During search of the missing student, police received information that a body had been found at a deserted place in Samoh, about 500 metres away from Kumar's house, Rana said.

When police reached there, they found the lower part of the body in a gunny bag, he said, adding it was in a highly decomposed condition.

Kumar's father Prakash Chand identified his son from a mark on his leg, the SP said.

Within half an hour, the police found the upper part of the body in the forests of the Baroha area in another gunny bag, he said.

Rana said a team of the state forensic science laboratory (SFSL), Mandi will collect the evidence from the spots.

The police have got some leads in the case which cannot be shared at this moment, he said.

Expressing hope to solve the murder case soon, the SP said efforts are on to question some suspects.

MLA Katwal, while expressing his condolences to the grieved family, urged the people to remain alert to avoid the recurrence of such incidents in the future.

