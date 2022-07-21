Recovery of 15 pistols: NIA conducts raids at nine locations in Kashmir

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday conducted raids at multiple locations in Kashmir in connection with the recovery of 15 pistols from Srinagar in May.

An NIA spokesman said the agency conducted searches at nine locations four in Srinagar and five in Pulwama in the case related to the arrest of four persons and recovery of 15 pistols, 30 magazines and 300 rounds in the Chanapora area of Srinagar on May 23.

The police had also seized a Scorpio vehicle. The case was initially probed by the police but was handed over to NIA on June 18.

The police had said the pistols were to be used by militants in hit-and-run targeted attacks in the Valley.

The NIA spokesman said the searches, conducted at the premises of the accused and suspects, led to the recovery and seizure of digital devices and other incriminating material.

He added that further investigation in the case is going on.

According to police officials, over 100 pistols have been recovered from militants in the Valley this year.

They say in most of the targeted killings carried out by militants, pistols were used.

