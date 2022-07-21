Home Nation

Sharad Pawar dissolves all departments, cells of NCP; cites no reason

NCP national general secretary Praful Patel did not disclose the reason for the sudden move, which comes three weeks after the collapse of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra.

NCP Chief Sharad Pawar

NCP Chief Sharad Pawar (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Nationalist Congress Party president Sharad Pawar has dissolved all departments and cells of the party with immediate effect, a senior NCP leader said on Wednesday.

NCP national general secretary Praful Patel tweeted, "with approval of national president, Nationalist Congress party, Sharad Pawar, all departments and cells stand dissolved with immediate effect."

Patel, a former Union minister, did not disclose the reason for the sudden move, which comes three weeks after the collapse of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra.

The NCP was a key constituent of the Shiv Sena-led coalition government which fell apart in late June following a rebellion by a section of MLAs of the Uddhav Thackeray-led saffron outfit.

TAGS
Nationalist Congress Party Sharad Pawar NCP Maha Vikas Aghadi
