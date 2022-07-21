Home Nation

Shiv Sena faction war: Two held for attack on Uddhav Thackeray group worker in Thane

Harshawardhan Palande, deputy chief of the Sena's Kalyan city unit, was on Wednesday injured in the attack and admitted to hospital, said an official.

Published: 21st July 2022 11:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2022 11:31 AM   |  A+A-

Shiv Sena supporters during a bike rally in support of Uddhav Thackeray, outside Shiv Sena Bhavan, Shivaji Park in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

THANE: Police on Thursday arrested two persons in connection with the attack on a worker of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena here in Maharashtra, an official said.

Harshawardhan Palande, deputy chief of the Sena's Kalyan city unit, was on Wednesday injured in the attack and admitted to hospital, said an official.

The incident had taken place on Pune Link Road in Kalyan East.

Four to five men had arrived in a car and attacked Palande with sticks, iron rods and choppers, a police official said.

The Kolsewadi police on Thursday arrested two persons in this connection, the official said.

They registered a case under Indian Penal Code Sections 323, 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous means or weapons), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention), he said.

Palande told reporters that Kalyan Lok Sabha member Shrikant Shinde, the son of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, and former CM Uddhav Thackeray called him over the phone to enquire about his health.

He also alleged that some associates of a former corporator, who is supporting the Shinde faction, had attacked him.

But, the former corporator said he had no connection with the incident and legal action would be taken against anyone trying to defame him.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Uddhav Thackeray Shiv Sena Eknath Shinde Shrikant Shinde
India Matters
Express Illustration
Three major factors fuelling the rise of BJP in Telangana
Image for representational purpose only. (File photo |PTI)
MHA claims Naxal violence reduced by 77 per cent in 2021
Former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray. (Photo | PTI)
'Uddhav not a face for 2024 Lok Sabha polls': Shiv Sena rebel MP Rahul Shewale
Image used for representational purposes only. ( File Photo | Reuters)
Rupee value hitting below 80 against USD not big concern: Official

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp