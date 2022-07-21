Home Nation

Terror threat to Union ministers Giriraj Singh and Ashwini Choubey, Bihar BJP leaders

Published: 21st July 2022 02:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2022 09:23 AM

Union Minister and senior BJP leader Giriraj Singh

Union Minister Giriraj Singh (File Photo| PTI)

By Ramashankar
Express News Service

PATNA:  Union ministers Giriraj Singh and Ashwini Kumar Choubey besides Bihar BJP chief Sanjay Jaiswal are among party leaders who are on the ‘hit list’ of a terrorist organisation, the Islamic State-Khorasan Province, a regional affiliate of the Islamic State, intelligence sources said.

After an alert by the Home Ministry, the Bihar police headquarters has asked all districts to remain vigilant.

As per an Intelligence Bureau report, the Islamic State Khorasan province in the latest issue of its magazine, ‘Voice of Khorasan’, has called for attacks on some BJP leaders.

The magazine also has an image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the cover with the title ‘India between pain and hope’.

Meanwhile, BJP minister Neeraj Kumar Babloo said the activities of madrassas should be probed in view of disclosures made by investigators.

Recently, the Union government provided Z category security cover to at least 10 BJP leaders in the wake of threats.

Threats made in magazine

As per an IB report, the Islamic State Khorasan province in its magazine, ‘Voice of Khorasan’, has called for attacks on some BJP leaders.

It also has an image of PM Narendra Modi on the cover 

