Three held over hate speech video Union minister Shekhawat shared on Twitter

By PTI

JAIPUR: Police here arrested three people, who had made the video of a hate speech which Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat had shared on his Twitter handle.

According to police, the video was more than a year old, in which some men are seen calling for the beheading of a Hindu leader for insulting Islam.

"Three people have been arrested in the video case. They were produced before a court, which sent them to judicial custody till August 3," Ramganj SHO Bhure Singh said.

The arrested persons were identified as Mehraj Ali, Salman and Rafiq.

In the video, five-six youths are seen pointing at a wall-mounted poster in the Ramganj area against a Hindu cleric of Uttar Pradesh, Yeti Narasimhanand.

They raised the slogan, "Gustakh-e-Nabi ki ek hi saja, sar tan se juda".

They were also seen saying that the Hindu cleric will be beheaded for insulting Islam.

Earlier on Tuesday, police said that the video is from April 2021.

Shekhawat shared this video on Tuesday and targeted Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on the law and order situation in the state.

Chief Minister OSD Lokesh Sharma had questioned Shekhawat's intention behind sharing the video.

