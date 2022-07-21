Home Nation

TMC says will abstain from voting in Vice-Presidential election

"We were not consulted when Margaret Alva’s name was decided. So, we decided to abstain from voting process for Vice-President election," said TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee.

Published: 21st July 2022 06:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2022 06:46 PM   |  A+A-

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)

By Pronab Mondal
Express News Service

KOLKATA: TMC will abstain from voting process for Vice-President election scheduled to be held on August 6.

"We were not consulted when Margaret Alva’s name was decided. A senior leader of the opposition party tried to contact our party chief Mamata Banerjee when Alva’s name was already decided. So, we decided to abstain from voting process for Vice-President election," said Abhishek Banerjee.

Five days ago, NDA announced former West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar’s name as their candidate for Vice-President.

TMC supremo and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on Friday afternoon convened a meeting at her Kalighat residence to decide the party’s stance on the issue of Vice-President election.

"We have taken the decision of abstaining from voting process after discussing the issue with our MPs in today’s meeting. During the course of discussion, 85 per cent of our MPs opined that our party should abstain from voting process for Vice-President election," said Banerjee.

Banerjee, however, explained why the TMC will not support NDA’s candidate Dhankhar. "He was the Governor of West Bengal. During the tenure as the constitutional head of the state since 2019, the people of Bengal experienced how the image of the state was maligned by him. It was a unanimous decision that we will not support the NDA’s candidate and abstain from the voting process," said Banerjee.

After announcing Alva’s name four days ago, NCP chief Sharad Pawar said he had tried to contact TMC chief Mamata Banerjee but it could not be possible as she was busy in a conference.

The TMC, however, supported the opposition party’s Presidential candidate and former Union minister Yashwant Sinha. After the NDA’s announced Draupadi Murmu’s name as Presidential candidate, Mamata had said had the BJP discussed that they would nominate a tribal woman candidate, her party could have come to a consensus.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
vice presidential polls TMC Mamata Banerjee Jagdeep Dhankhar Margaret Alva
India Matters
Express Illustration
Three major factors fuelling the rise of BJP in Telangana
Image for representational purpose only. (File photo |PTI)
MHA claims Naxal violence reduced by 77 per cent in 2021
Former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray. (Photo | PTI)
'Uddhav not a face for 2024 Lok Sabha polls': Shiv Sena rebel MP Rahul Shewale
Image used for representational purposes only. ( File Photo | Reuters)
Rupee value hitting below 80 against USD not big concern: Official

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp