Home Nation

Trinamool's Martyrs' Day rally: HC bats for compliance to COVID norms; BJP cancels Uluberia rally

A prayer was made before the court in a PIL to direct the state to take adequate measures and enforce rules to conduct the programme virtually or to follow a strict and proper guidelines for it.

Published: 21st July 2022 10:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2022 10:27 AM   |  A+A-

Cutouts of TMC Supremo and West Bengal Chief Minster Mamata Banerjee placed on the city street on the eve of Martyr's Day, in Kolkata, Wednesday, July 20, 2022. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday directed that the West Bengal government's Health and Family Welfare department guidelines be followed while holding the Martyrs' Day rally by the ruling Trinamool Congress party.

Claiming that around 15 to 20 lakh people are going to attend the rally at Esplanade in Kolkata on July 21, amid rising cases of COVID-19 in the state, a prayer was made before the court in a PIL to direct the state to take adequate measures and enforce rules to conduct the programme virtually or to follow a strict and proper guideline for it.

Advocate General S N Mookherjee, appearing for the state, informed the division bench presided by Chief Justice Prakash Shrivastava that the Health and Family Welfare department of the state has issued a guideline for holding the rally and those wanting to attend it.

The advisory said that only asymptomatic and fully vaccinated people should preferably attend public gatherings following COVID-appropriate behaviour.

The bench, also comprising Justice R Bharadwaj, directed the authorities concerned to ensure that the guidelines are followed while holding the public gathering on July 21 on the occasion of Martyrs' Day ny the TMC.

Disposing of the PIL, the court also directed the state authorities to take all possible steps to ensure that such a gathering may not lead to the spread of COVID in the state and that the rally is held in a peaceful atmosphere.

A total of 4,500 police personnel will be deployed across the city, of whom 3,500 will be at the venue in the heart of the city.

Additional CCTVs have been installed there, a senior officer said.

Around 30 deputy commissioner-rank officers, 70 assistant commissioner-rank officers and 150 inspectors will be at the venue.

Apart from that, 750 other police officers will be deployed in other parts of the eastern metropolis.

A tab will be kept on the movement of rally attendees towards the venue, and policemen in plainclothes will be posted at different entry points to the city, he said.

Twelve heavy radio flying squads will be deployed, and an adequate number of PCR vans will patrol the city streets on Wednesday night.

Many people will reach Kolkata by crossing Hooghly River.

Special DMG boats and divers will be deployed for their safety, he added.

TMC observes Martyrs' Day on July 21 every year to commemorate the killing of 13 people in police firing on a Youth Congress rally against the then Left Front government in 1993 when Banerjee was the YC state president.

She continues to observe the day even after forming the Trinamool Congress in 1998 and coming to power in West Bengal in 2011.

West Bengal BJP called off its public meeting in Howrah's Uluberia, scheduled to be held on Thursday, citing its inability to hold a successful rally in view of the Calcutta High Court's conditions.

The saffron party has decided to hold the event at a later date, which is yet to be decided.

Calcutta High Court on Wednesday granted conditional permission to BJP to hold the rally on the same day the TMC will hold its massive Martyrs' Day rally in Kolkata.

Justice Moushumi Bhattacharya said the meeting can be held from 8 PM to 10 PM, and BJP has to ensure that law and order is maintained and that no speaker issues any provocative statements.

Also, the saffron party must ensure that NH 16 is not obstructed due to the rally.

"With the conditions, it won't be possible to hold a rally properly. So, we have decided to cancel it as of now," Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari told reporters.

The ruling TMC is scheduled to hold a massive rally on its Martyrs' Day on July 21, with several lakhs of people likely to attend the programme, which will be addressed by party chief Mamata Banerjee.

TMC leadership said BJP's rally was intended to grab media attention.

"BJP has lost political relevance in West Bengal. Its plan to hold the rally was an attempt to get some media attention," TMC state general secretary Kunal Ghosh said.

Banerjee said that its Martyrs' Day rally will be against the Centre's "authoritarian rule".

The party plans to make its annual rally, being held after a gap of two years due to COVID-19 pandemic, a grand success.

TMC general secretary Abhishek Banerjee claimed that around 20 lakh people will attend the event.

TMC observes Martyrs' Day on July 21 every year to commemorate the killing of 13 people in police firing on a Youth Congress rally against the then Left Front government in 1993 when Banerjee was the YC state president.

She continues to observe the day even after forming the Trinamool Congress in 1998 and coming to power in West Bengal in 2011.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Calcutta High Court Martyrs' Day rally Trinamool
India Matters
Express Illustration
Three major factors fuelling the rise of BJP in Telangana
Image for representational purpose only. (File photo |PTI)
MHA claims Naxal violence reduced by 77 per cent in 2021
Former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray. (Photo | PTI)
'Uddhav not a face for 2024 Lok Sabha polls': Shiv Sena rebel MP Rahul Shewale
Image used for representational purposes only. ( File Photo | Reuters)
Rupee value hitting below 80 against USD not big concern: Official

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp