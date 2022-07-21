Home Nation

Who will be India's 15th President? Country to know on Thursday as counting begins at 11 am

Poll officials are ready for the counting in room number 63, the strongroom of Parliament where the boxes are guarded behind round-the-clock security.

Published: 21st July 2022 08:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2022 11:29 AM   |  A+A-

Murmu-Sinha-PTI

Droupadi Murmu and Yashwant Sinha. (File Photos | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India on Thursday will know who will succeed incumbent Ram Nath Kovind to become the country's 15th President, as counting of votes for the presidential election begins at 11 am at the Parliament House here.

Ruling NDA's Droupadi Murmu and Opposition's Yashwant Sinha are pitted against each other in the contest, with votes clearly stacked in favour of Murmu, who, if elected, will be the first tribal woman to occupy the top constitutional post in the country.

Kovind's tenure is ending on July 24 and the new president will take oath on July 25.

With ballot boxes from all states had reached the Parliament House, poll officials are ready for the counting in room number 63, the strongroom of Parliament where the boxes are guarded behind round-the-clock security.

Rajya Sabha Secretary General P C Mody, who is the Chief Returning Officer for the poll, will oversee the counting Thursday, the result of which is likely to be declared by the evening.

Mody will first brief on the poll trends after all votes of MPs have been counted, and then again after votes of 10 states in alphabetical order have been counted.

Sources said he will brief once more on the poll trends after votes of 20 states have been counted, and then finally declare the result after the total counting.

ALSO WATCH |

All ballot boxes from state assemblies had reached the Parliament's strongroom on Tuesday evening and have been locked there since.

The ballot boxes had been flown into the national capital as 'Mr Ballot Box' from across the states.

'Mr Ballot Box' came seated in the front row of aircraft under the watchful gaze of the Assistant Returning Officers (AROs) of their respective states.

The Election Commission had on Monday posted photographs of the sealed ballot boxes onboard flights accompanied by AROs.

According to the EC, each ballot box was issued an e-ticket under the name 'Mr Ballot Box'.

Polling for the presidential election was held between 10 am to 5 pm Monday at 31 locations including the Parliament House and 30 centres within state legislative assemblies.

There are also reports of cross-voting in favour of Murmu in a number of states.

There is no whip issued to members in the presidential poll.

MPs of both, Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, except nominated MPs, and all MLAs in the legislative assembly in all states act as electors in the presidential poll.

A total of 4,809 electors, comprising 776 MPs and 4,033 elected MLAs, are entitled to vote in the election, but nominated MPs and MLAs, and Members of the Legislative Council are not.

Over 99 per cent of the total electors had cast their ballot in the poll that took place Monday, according to the Election Commission.

Eight MPs, including BJP MPs Sunny Deol and Sanjay Dhotre, were among those who missed casting their votes.

Actor-politician Deol missed voting since he is abroad for medical treatment, while Dhotre gave it a pass since he was in the ICU.

Two MPs each from BJP and Shiv Sena, and one from the BSP, Congress, SP, and AIMIM missed voting in the Monday polls.

Kovind had become the President after polling 7,02,044 votes out of a total of 10,69,358 votes, while his rival Meira Kumar polled only 3,67,314 votes.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Droupadi Murmu Yashwant Sinha Presidential elections Presidential Elections 2022 Presidential polls 2022 Presidential polls
India Matters
Express Illustration
Three major factors fuelling the rise of BJP in Telangana
Image for representational purpose only. (File photo |PTI)
MHA claims Naxal violence reduced by 77 per cent in 2021
Former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray. (Photo | PTI)
'Uddhav not a face for 2024 Lok Sabha polls': Shiv Sena rebel MP Rahul Shewale
Image used for representational purposes only. ( File Photo | Reuters)
Rupee value hitting below 80 against USD not big concern: Official

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp