Whole nation is indebted to medical fraternity for services during pandemic: BJP Chief

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

BJP national president JP Nadda after inspecting the vaccination centre at the Lady Harding hospital here on Wednesday said that the medical fraternity had waged a very decisive fight against the Corona pandemic saving humanity on a mission mode. "The whole nation is indebted to them for their services to humanity during the past two years when they served the people without caring for their own health and well-being. It is due to their hard work and dedication that India has battled Coronavirus so valiantly and successfully. We will never forget their sacrifices", Nadda said.

He said that India on July 17 crossed the historic 200 crores Covid vaccination mark as a big achievement for the country. He said that India has developed not one or two world-class 'Made in India' vaccines but also administered over 200 crore vaccine doses setting a world record.

" Now, India and its 130 crore citizens are covered from the threat of Corona pandemic due to massive pan-India vaccination drive. The world appreciated the planning, strategy and implementation of India's fight against the Corona pandemic fought under the leadership and guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji",d.

Calling upon the BJP workers, Nadda said that every BJP worker should also ensure that the entire booster vaccination drive is carried out smoothly and people coming to the vaccination centres get all the facilities.

He said no other country in the world has taken as much care of its citizens during the Corona pandemic as Prime Minister Narendra Modi took during the outbreak of the pandemic.

"Our free vaccination programme was the world's largest and fastest vaccination programme, and now the Narendra Modi government has made arrangements for free booster doses for all the citizens which no other country has done", Nadda claimed.

He also made an appeal to the party workers to visit all homes, carry out door-to-door campaigns and encourage people to get the booster vaccine dose. He also made a nationwide appeal that all citizens across the country to come forward and make this booster vaccination drive a massive success and strengthen India's fight against the Coronavirus.

BJP national president JP Nadda after inspecting the vaccination centre at the Lady Harding hospital here on Wednesday said that the medical fraternity had waged a very decisive fight against the Corona pandemic saving humanity on a mission mode. "The whole nation is indebted to them for their services to humanity during the past two years when they served the people without caring for their own health and well-being. It is due to their hard work and dedication that India has battled Coronavirus so valiantly and successfully. We will never forget their sacrifices", Nadda said. He said that India on July 17 crossed the historic 200 crores Covid vaccination mark as a big achievement for the country. He said that India has developed not one or two world-class 'Made in India' vaccines but also administered over 200 crore vaccine doses setting a world record. " Now, India and its 130 crore citizens are covered from the threat of Corona pandemic due to massive pan-India vaccination drive. The world appreciated the planning, strategy and implementation of India's fight against the Corona pandemic fought under the leadership and guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji",d. Calling upon the BJP workers, Nadda said that every BJP worker should also ensure that the entire booster vaccination drive is carried out smoothly and people coming to the vaccination centres get all the facilities. He said no other country in the world has taken as much care of its citizens during the Corona pandemic as Prime Minister Narendra Modi took during the outbreak of the pandemic. "Our free vaccination programme was the world's largest and fastest vaccination programme, and now the Narendra Modi government has made arrangements for free booster doses for all the citizens which no other country has done", Nadda claimed. He also made an appeal to the party workers to visit all homes, carry out door-to-door campaigns and encourage people to get the booster vaccine dose. He also made a nationwide appeal that all citizens across the country to come forward and make this booster vaccination drive a massive success and strengthen India's fight against the Coronavirus.