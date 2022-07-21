Home Nation

Woman gives birth on road in UP after accident, dies minutes later

The incident took place in the Narkhi area here on Wednesday, police said on Thursday.

Published: 21st July 2022 11:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2022 11:56 AM   |  A+A-

Accident

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By PTI

FIROZABAD: Minutes before her death due to a road accident, a woman gave birth to her child on a road here, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place in the Narkhi area here on Wednesday, they said.

Ramu and his eight-month pregnant wife Kamini, residents of Dhanaula in Agra, were travelling on their motorcycle when a truck rammed into the two-wheeler near Bartra village, Additional Superintendent of Police (City) Mukesh Chandra Mishra said.

The woman fell on the road and died after giving birth to a baby girl, he said, adding that the newborn is completely healthy.

Later, irate villagers blocked the road but police brought the situation under control, he added.

The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination and a probe is underway, the police said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Road Accident Pregnancy
India Matters
Express Illustration
Three major factors fuelling the rise of BJP in Telangana
Image for representational purpose only. (File photo |PTI)
MHA claims Naxal violence reduced by 77 per cent in 2021
Former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray. (Photo | PTI)
'Uddhav not a face for 2024 Lok Sabha polls': Shiv Sena rebel MP Rahul Shewale
Image used for representational purposes only. ( File Photo | Reuters)
Rupee value hitting below 80 against USD not big concern: Official

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp