Home Nation

'Worried turbulence in Sri Lanka may continue': Chidambaram on Wickremesinghe's election as President

Veteran politician Wickremesinghe was on Wednesday elected as Sri Lanka's president by lawmakers, in a rare move that could provide continuity for crucial discussions with the IMF for a bailout deal.

Published: 21st July 2022 12:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2022 12:06 PM   |  A+A-

Former Union Home Minister P Chidambaram (Photo | EPS)

Former Union Home Minister P Chidambaram (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: With Ranil Wickremesinghe elected as Sri Lanka's President, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Wednesday expressed worry that the turbulence in the island nation may continue and the economic crisis worsen.

Veteran politician Wickremesinghe was on Wednesday elected as Sri Lanka's president by lawmakers, in a rare move that could provide continuity for crucial discussions with the International Monetary Fund for a bailout deal for the cash-strapped nation.

However, the development angered anti-government protesters who renewed their demand for his resignation.

"Mr. Ranil Wickremesinghe was as unpopular as the Rajapaksas. The protest movement was directed against him too. I am afraid his election as President of Sri Lanka will not end the protests nor usher in unity and peace," Chidambaram said.

"I am worried that the turbulence in Sri Lanka may continue and the economic crisis worsen," he said.

Chidambaram had attended an all-party meeting called by the government on the Sri Lankan crisis on Tuesday.

The government had told the all-party meeting that India is naturally worried over the Sri Lankan crisis and there are "very strong" lessons of fiscal prudence, responsible governance and not having "a culture of freebies" to be drawn from it.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ranil Wickremesinghe Chidambaram Congress Sri Lanka Protests Sri Lanka Crisis
India Matters
Express Illustration
Three major factors fuelling the rise of BJP in Telangana
Image for representational purpose only. (File photo |PTI)
MHA claims Naxal violence reduced by 77 per cent in 2021
Former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray. (Photo | PTI)
'Uddhav not a face for 2024 Lok Sabha polls': Shiv Sena rebel MP Rahul Shewale
Image used for representational purposes only. ( File Photo | Reuters)
Rupee value hitting below 80 against USD not big concern: Official

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp