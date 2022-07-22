BJP to hold national executive meeting of Morchas in Patna

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: After 12 years, the Bharatiya Janata Party is going to hold the 2-day joint national executive meeting of all the seven frontal organizations at the national level on July 30 and 31 in Patna, which may be addressed virtually by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The BJP's almost all prominent leaders, associated with the seven frontal organizations, including the OBC Morcha, SC/ST Morcha, and the Yuva Morcha, will be attending the meeting with national president JP Nadda for two days.

Billed as a mini national executive meeting on the pattern of the recent National Executive Committee's meeting in Hyderabad, the party will have wider deliberations on various organizational and electoral issues to chalk out a final national stage in view of next the 2024 LS elections as part of the 'Mission-Bharat'. National general secretary of OBC Morcha (one of the seven frontal organizations), Dr Nikhil Anand said that nearly 550 delegates and leaders from across the country will be attending the 2-day national executive meeting of the party's frontal organizations.

He admitted that the party leaders and senior office-beers of various frontal organizations will be spending 48 hours in each of 243 assembly constituencies for 48 hours on the line of the recent National Executive Meeting, held in Hyderabad.

The leaders spent 48 hours in Bihar's every assembly constituency will try to read the pulse of people on the party's policies and performances as per the people's expectations. . Other senior sources in BJP here said that the feedback, obtained from office-bearers and senior leaders spending 48 hours in assembly constituencies, will be discussed for preparing a national strategy-cum- a poll roadmap for the 2024 LS elections. In this meeting, presidents, office bearers of all fronts and National presidents and national office bearers of all fronts will be present in this meeting.

National President JP Nadda will preside over the meeting deliberating upon the party's future strategy, which would be aimed at the 2024 LS elections. The Patna's national executive meeting of frontal organizations will be attended by 8 national general secretaries, including BL Santosh and others.

In BJP, there are seven frontal organizations namely the Kisan Morcha, the Mahila Morcha, the SC Morcha, the ST Morcha, the OBC Morcha, the Yuva Morcha and the Minority Morcha. All delegates and leaders of the party from across the country will reach Patna on July 28 for spending 48 hours in every assembly constituency as per the party's new plan to reach the people.

