Home Nation

CBSE Class 12 results: Girls outshine boys, 92.71 per cent pass

All the registered transgender students managed to pass class 12 board exams. Girls did better than boys by 3.29 per cent as the pass percentage stood at 94.54 per cent.

Published: 22nd July 2022 11:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2022 11:55 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)

Image used for representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The board recorded an overall passing percentage of 92.71 per cent, with Trivandrum emerging as the best performing region with a pass percentage of 98.83 per cent, followed by Bengaluru at 98.16 per cent. Chennai stood in the third position with 97.79 per cent, followed by Delhi with a pass percentage of 96.29 per cent. While over 33 thousand students scored marks above 95 per cent, 1.34 lakh students have scored above 90 per cent, CBSE said.

Girls did better than boys by 3.29 per cent as the pass percentage stood at 94.54 per cent. Boys' pass percentage stood at 91.25 per cent. All the registered transgender students managed to pass class 12 board exams.

While the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas were among the top institutions that scored 98.93 per cent, it was followed by the Central Tibetan School Administration with a pass percentage of 97.96 per cent. Kendriya Vidyalayas stood at the number three position, with 97.04 per cent. Government-aided schools also performed well with 94.81 per cent, followed by government schools at 93.38 per cent.

In a first, the board exams were conducted in two terms for the academic session 2021-22, keeping the Covid-19 pandemic in mind. CBSE also announced that while equal weightage was given to both terms for practicals, in the theory section, 30 per cent weightage was given to Term I and 70 per cent to Term II.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Trivandrum Bengaluru Chennai Girls Boys Exam CBSE Pass Percent Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas Kendriya Vidyalayas
India Matters
The state of roads in Kerala is something CM Pinarayi Vijayan definitely has to ponder about. (Photo | EPS)
62 vehicles for every kilometre: Decoding 'K-Road' woes in Road's own country
India’s newest airline Akasa Air’s first Boeing 737 MAX aircraft. (File Photo)
Akasa Air to operate its first commercial flight on August 7; opens ticket sales
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
E-commerce firms Amazon, Flipkart on gig-hiring spree 
Rijisha TV (Photo | Express)
Ring with 24,679 diamonds! Kerala woman sparkles her way to Guinness record

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp