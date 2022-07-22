CBSE Class 12 results: Girls outshine boys, 92.71 per cent pass

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The board recorded an overall passing percentage of 92.71 per cent, with Trivandrum emerging as the best performing region with a pass percentage of 98.83 per cent, followed by Bengaluru at 98.16 per cent. Chennai stood in the third position with 97.79 per cent, followed by Delhi with a pass percentage of 96.29 per cent. While over 33 thousand students scored marks above 95 per cent, 1.34 lakh students have scored above 90 per cent, CBSE said.

Girls did better than boys by 3.29 per cent as the pass percentage stood at 94.54 per cent. Boys' pass percentage stood at 91.25 per cent. All the registered transgender students managed to pass class 12 board exams.

While the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas were among the top institutions that scored 98.93 per cent, it was followed by the Central Tibetan School Administration with a pass percentage of 97.96 per cent. Kendriya Vidyalayas stood at the number three position, with 97.04 per cent. Government-aided schools also performed well with 94.81 per cent, followed by government schools at 93.38 per cent.

In a first, the board exams were conducted in two terms for the academic session 2021-22, keeping the Covid-19 pandemic in mind. CBSE also announced that while equal weightage was given to both terms for practicals, in the theory section, 30 per cent weightage was given to Term I and 70 per cent to Term II.

